5 Effective Tricep Workouts At Home For Immediate Results

When working on your arms, there are different areas you can concentrate on. It is best to know of these areas separately to get maximum results. In this article, we will talk about some very effective tricep workouts that can be done at home for quick results.

There are some things that you must remember before you start training and building your triceps. Let us look at those pointers:

Pointer 1: Train your triceps 2-3 times in a week. You should not do it every day because your muscles need some time to recover. So training 2-3 times a week is ideal when it comes to your triceps. Remember that you need to challenge your muscles, not punish them.

Pointer 2: Place your exercise well in your routine. Train your tricep after a chest or shoulder exercise. Work on your triceps after you have done the multi-joint movements.

Pointer 3: Long head movements are important. Changing your angle can help in case of stagnation.

Pointer 4: Do not leave out your medial head for the sake of your long and lateral head. Each part needs equal attention.

Pointer 5: Take good care of your form and posture.

With these important points in mind, let us start with a great tricep workout that can be done at home. This will definitely give you quick results.

Exercise #1

Diamond Push Ups

This exercise will work on your triceps, your delts, chest and your pectoral muscles.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down in the push-up position by keeping your feet together and your palms under your shoulders. Your body must form a straight line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: Slowly bring your palms together to form a diamond using your index fingers and thumbs. Thumbs will form the base of the triangle. Your palms must be under your chest.

Step 3: Lower your body to do a push up while maintaining your posture. Your chest must touch the back of your palms.

Step 4: Push your self up to get back to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 10 reps each.

