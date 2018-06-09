5 Best Chest Exercises You Can Do At Home

Don't worry if you can't make it to the gym. Here's how you can do chest exercises at home.

Antriksh Jaiswal CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 21:56 IST 83 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chest exercises can be easily carried at home.

Working or doing exercises for your chest muscles does more than improving your physique. These muscles help you in doing a variety of functions throughout the day like flexion and extension, adduction and abduction and rotation. Apart from this, having a well-built chest certainly makes you look good and athletic. The stronger the chest muscles the stronger your upper body.

Before we move to the chest exercises it is important to understand the formation of the chest. The chest is made up of two muscles the pectoralis (pecs) major and the pectoralis minor. The pectoralis major is the most superficial muscle. It is large and fan-shaped and has two parts namely the clavicular head (upper) and sternal head (lower). Whereas the pectoralis minor lies beneath the pectoralis major and is a thin, triangular-shaped muscle.

Many of you might think that it is important to hit the gym or use equipment to build bigger chests. This is certainly not the case. Don’t be surprised if I tell you that you can build and work on your chest muscles at home without any equipment. There is a famous saying which goes like this, “Your own body weight is your equipment.” There are enough body weight exercises that can help you get a toned chest and a fit upper body. So building chest muscles need not be complicated.

Here are the 5 best exercises that can help you get chiseled chest and these will also target the other muscles such as the arms, shoulders, and back.

#1 Single Leg Push Ups

Single leg push up is a good exercise that targets your chest and helps you to strengthen your upper body. This exercise also helps your quadriceps as it allows your knee to straighten and provides stability while standing.

Instructions:

Step 1: Bring yourself into a plank position. Place your hands just a little outside your shoulders and keep your legs straight.

Step 2: Slowly lift one of your legs above the ground, keeping it straight. The other leg should be placed firmly on the ground. (plank position)

Step 3: Now perform a push up by bending your elbow and bringing your body down until your chin or your chest touches the ground.

Step 4: Get back to the starting position by straightening your elbows without bending the leg which is in the air. After finishing one set lower the leg which was lifted at first and lift the other leg which was on the ground.

Important Tips: Do 2 sets of 14-20 reps for each leg. Do not lower your hip while performing this exercise.

Next Up: Dips