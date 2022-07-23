5 Effective Workouts to Lose Stubborn Fat

Everyone is susceptible to stubborn fat deposits, including those who frequently exercise and eat healthy.

In fat cells, there are two receptors that provide cell instructions on how to use the fat it collects. Alpha-2 receptors only urge cells to store fat for later use. Beta-2 receptors provide cells the order to release fat into the bloodstream for energy.

Although all fat cell contains both these receptors, one is more prevalent than the other. Problem areas and stubborn fat deposits have more fat cells with alpha-2 receptors, which instruct the cells to retain the fat.

A good diet and exercise can cause fat cells with more beta-2 receptors to react more favourably by releasing their fat for usage right away.

Lose Stubborn Fat with Exercises

Stubborn fat is stored in our bodies in several places. Subcutaneous fat refers to the fat that's stored just below the skin. Visceral fat, which is stored in our midsection beneath our abdominal muscles and surrounding our organs, is another type of fat.

The last type of fat is intramuscular fat, which is stored in our muscles. Subcutaneous fat is the most difficult type of fat.

Here's a list of five exercises that can help you lose stubborn fat:

1) Kettlebell Swing

One of the most effective exercises known for burning stubborn fat is the kettlebell swing. You must contract large, fat-burning muscular groups like your glutes, hips, and quadriceps to move the heavy ball of iron.

Here’s how to do it:

Holding a kettlebell down in front of you at arm's length with both hands, squat at the hips.

The kettlebell should be hiked between your legs while you slightly recline.

Tighten your glutes; firmly protrude your hips forward, and swing the weight up to shoulder level.

Repeat the motion between your legs the other way.

2) Medicine Ball Slam

All the muscles around your neck and hips must cooperate to accomplish explosive actions like the medicine ball slam. If you step up the pace, and launch the ball with more strength and velocity, you'll increase your heart rate and significantly reduce stubborn fat.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be shoulder-width apart while you hold the ball above your head.

Slam the ball on the ground as forcefully as you can.

Repeat after catching the rebound.

3) Tuck Jump

This plyometric activity is the ideal supplement to any stubborn fat burning routine, as it burns through calories like a furnace.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping with your feet hip-width apart, flex your knees, and raise your arms overhead.

Jump straight up while rising your knees to touch your outstretched hands by bending your legs more.

Make sure you softly land and with bent knees.

4) Mountain Climber

Consider the climber as a moving plank. When you suddenly draw one leg into your chest, you do a small crunch.

However, what makes this exercise so challenging is that every time you lift a foot off the floor, your core needs to work extra hard to maintain your body steady and straight.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your hands beneath your shoulders and your body in a push-up position, with a straight line running from your head to your heels. This is where everything begins.

Drive your right knee into your chest while raising your right foot off the ground. With your right foot, tap the ground before going back to the starting position. Your legs should be switched every time.

5) Dumbbell Overhead Lunge

You can instantly have a stubborn fat burner by adding a dumbbell while performing a lunge.

All the muscles in your torso must work in unison to help maintain the weight right above you as the load shifts with each rep. This exercise works your back and butt as well, as a protruding belly is also a result of bent shoulders and weak glutes.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab a set of dumbbells that weigh between medium and light. Your palms should face one another as you press the dumbbells overhead.

Avoid craning your shoulders up towards your ears.

Lunge forward, hold for a moment, and step your feet together while extending your rear leg. As you move ahead, alternate your legs.

