5 Exercises to Do When You Have a Sprained Ankle

Sprained ankles are common and can be extremely painful. It's important to learn how to treat them so that you're able to continue doing the things you love, like sports or walking around.

If you have a sprained ankle, here are a few exercises that can help you recover quickly while also keeping your muscles strong so that they won't get injured again:

Best Exercises to Do for Sprained Ankle

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Leg raise

Leg raises are a great exercise for strengthening the abdominal muscles and also for treating a sprained ankle. They also help burn calories, as well as reduce the risk of back pain and injury.

The exercise is done as follows:

Lie on your back with both legs straight in front of you and knees slightly bent.

Lift one leg up so that it's off the floor.

Slowly lower it back down without touching down on to the ground; and repeat with your other leg.

Do as many repetitions as possible till you start feeling tired or experience pain in your ankle joint area (which is a good sign that it's time to stop).

#2 Ankle circle

Ankle circles are one of the most efficient ways to heal a sprained ankle. This exercise places a slight load on the ankles, so make sure you're already a decent way into your recovery before attempting this exercise.

To do ankle rolls, follow these steps:

Stand on the non-injured, unweighted side of your foot, with your hands at waist level.

Slowly raise the weight-bearing foot, and lower it back to the floor while making a circle with it, keeping your knees straight and hips in line with each other (you don't want to lean forward or backward).

Do 20 circles in each direction for three sets of ten reps each day. That will help reduce swelling and provide support once you're off crutches, or you can walk without assistance again.

Switch your feet every few minutes to keep both ankles strong as you recover from your sprain.

#3 Ankle roll

Ankle rolls are a great exercise for people with sprained ankles. They help strengthen the muscles around the ankle and improve the range of motion, which can help prevent future sprains.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight on the floor with your legs out in front of you.

Isolating your ankle, slowly roll it to the side so that the feet are pointed away from each other.

Keep rolling one side till you feel your ankle opening up and switch. Take a break before starting again.

Repeat ten times on each foot (so 20 times in total).

#4 Toe touch

Toe touches are a great way to strengthen the hamstrings and calves. If you’re not sure what a toe touch is, it’s basically bending down at the waist, keeping your back straight (don’t round forward), and reaching down to touch your toes with both hands.

To do the exercise:

Stand with your arms out in front of you for balance.

Bend forward at the waist, keeping your back straight.

Reach down and pull slowly until the upper body is parallel to your legs.

Hold the position for five seconds or as long as you can tolerate.

Repeat three times on each side, and switch sides. For added difficulty — lift one leg off the ground so that only one foot has weight on it.

#5 Heel walking

Heel walking is a great exercise to do when you have a sprained ankle. This exercise helps in strengthening the muscles around the ankle, which can help you in recovering quicker and prevent future injuries. It can be done in any position, but it's best done while standing with your heel on the ground.

To do it:

Start by raising the front portion of your foot off the ground.

Using your heels, walk forward. You can enlist the support of a wall or railing.

Try to walk continuously for at least 30 seconds to a minute.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises can help you recover from a sprained ankle. They're easy to do and won't take up much of your time, so they're perfect if you're just looking to get back on your feet — literally.

