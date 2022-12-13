5 Exercises for Flabby Arms Over 60

Exercises for flabby arms are important to include in your routine if you are over 60.

The muscles naturally deteriorate as you get older. The good thing is that you can train your muscles and lose fat at any age, even after 60. Aerobic activity can help you shed fat, while strength training can help you grow and tone your muscles, giving you thin, toned arms.

Exercises that focus on a particular area train the muscles beneath the adipose tissue that lies on top of these muscles. You are not attempting to reduce fat in these regions, as there's no way to get rid of fat in just one region (spot reduction).

You must perform specialized exercises for flabby arms if you desire toned arms. Any fitness regimen should incorporate arm exercises.

Best Exercises for Flabby Arms

Two main factors contribute to flabby arms. One, as we age, the skin tends to become less elastic, and two, fat builds up in the body. Flabby arms might also result from hormonal imbalance. Therefore, if your goal is to have toned arms, you need to get rid of those awful flabby arms. The easiest way to do it is to exercise the biceps and triceps.

Check out the best exercises for flabby arms to try in your 60s:

1) Wall push-ups

Push-ups are one of the best exercises for flabby arms that you can include in your program. It requires some strength to perform numerous reps, as you're working the arms, chest, back, and shoulders.

Check out the best push-up variations for beginners.

Here’s how to do wall push-ups:

Put your hands wider than shoulder-width apart on the wall at around breast height.

Your feet should be slightly behind your shoulders, and arms should be extended straight front.

As your face and chest inch closer to the wall, bend your elbow, and return to your original position.

Aim to complete 10-12 repetitions.

2) Triceps kickback

This is one of the best exercises for flabby arms, as the wiggle-jiggle at the rear of the arms can be effectively targeted without putting strain on the wrists or shoulders.

Check out the best yoga poses to improve wrist mobility.

Here’s how to do a triceps kickback:

Grab two dumbbells weighing between 5-10 pounds.

Utilize your abs to keep your back from rounding as you step forward with your feet together, and bend slightly at the knees.

Your elbows should be just above your torso while you hold your arms at a 90-degree angle. Slowly extend your arms straight back, and reposition the weight to where it was before.

Complete 10-15 reps.

3) Arm circle

This is one of the best exercises for flabby arms. The biceps and triceps, as well as other arm and shoulder muscles, can be toned by performing arm circles. It also works the muscles in the upper back.

Here’s how to do arm circles:

Your torso should be straight as you stand or sit comfortably on a chair, or stand straight.

Put your palms down while raising your arms out to the sides at shoulder height;

For 20 seconds, make little forward circles in the air.

For an additional 20 seconds, move in circles while going backward.

4) Hug a tree

This is one of the best exercises for flabby arms. It shapes the shoulders while addressing the sides of the chest (and that troublesome area by the armpits) from a different angle.

Here’s how to perform hug a tree:

Hold the weights parallel to the floor and at shoulder height.

After letting your shoulders drop, clasp your arms in front of your body as if you were embracing a tree.

Avoid letting your elbows sink below your shoulders, and pay attention if your shoulders start to move up towards your ears. That indicates that the weight is too heavy or that you're too exhausted.

Aim to do that 8-10 times.

5) Tabletop triceps push-up

It aids in strengthening and promoting muscle growth across the upper body. The targeted muscles include the pectoralis major in the chest, triceps in the arms, and the shoulders.

Tabletop triceps push-ups are one of the most efficient low-impact exercises for flabby arms.

Here’s how to do tabletop triceps push-ups:

Set up by placing your hands and knees beneath your shoulders and hips respectively.

Pull your abdominals in, and slightly bend your elbows.

Keep your hips over your knees while bringing your elbows together and lowering them to the mat.

Raise them back up to their starting positions.

Complete 2-3 rounds of 5-8 repetitions.

Takeaway

Bingo wings can be targeted and improved with exercises for flabby arms, but there are additional lifestyle adjustments that can be made consistently to increase the effectiveness of your workouts and give you toned arms. Aim to work out for 150 minutes or more per week. Exercise for longer periods each week for greater benefits.

Poll : 0 votes