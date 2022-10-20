5 Face Exercises for Women to Reduce Face Fat & Tighten Skin

Face exercises are becoming more and more popular as a way to lose face fat. Let's explore this topic in depth, including whether or not it's possible to lose fat from the face, as well as the hows and whys of it.

First, you need to know that you can't lose fat from just one part of the body (spot reduction). You have to lose fat from the entire body. Back to the basics: the body starts to lose fat when it has a calorie deficit, which means you're either eating less calories than you burn or burning more calories than you eat.

If you eat a low-calorie, high-protein diet and work out the right way, your body will start building muscle to replace the fat you lose. It may not be possible to lose fat from your face, but it's possible to tone and strengthen the facial muscles.

You might be thinking, "Well, that doesn't work for me," but hold on - there's more to it. When you work out your facial muscles, you increase the flow of blood to your face. That helps the skin get more nutrients, glow more, and age more slowly by keeping the muscles flexible.

Whether or not you're interested in losing face fat, exercising the face can yield healthy results - just like exercising other parts of the body. So read on to learn more about exercises you can do to tone up your face.

Exercises for Women to Reduce Face Fat

The exercises below can help women tone their face, improve skin, and make them look younger. They will work much better, though, if you have a healthy, low-calorie diet. So, here are the five exercises:

1) Simha Mudra

Also called 'lion posture', it's is a good way to get the thyroid gland and facial muscles to work. By activating your lower face, it can help you lose face fat as well as double chin.

Here's how the exercise works:

Sit on a mat or bed comfortably, and put your hands on your knees.

Lean forward, and take a deep breath.

Hold your breath for about two to three seconds, and let it out.

When you let out air, your mouth should be wide open and tongue should be stretched out.

You should try to touch your chin with your tongue.

Spread your fingers far apar,t and look between your eyebrows.

Hold on for 20 to 30 seconds, and let go.

Relax, and go back to being yourself.

The Simha Mudra is a great way to make the thyroid gland work better, tone the face, improve blood flow, and give your skin a natural glow.

2) Cheek Puff

Getting more blood flow to the facial muscles can help them stay healthy and give you a nice glow. The cheek puff is a great way to strengthen and tone the muscles in your face. It's a simple and effective way to work out your face.

Here's how this exercise works:

Make yourself comfortable on your couch or on the floor.

Take air in through your nose, and blow air out of your mouth.

Spend at least 15 seconds in the pose.

Move the air to your right cheek by using the muscles in your cheeks.

Hold it there for 15 seconds; move it to your left cheek, and hold it there for 15 seconds.

Repeat the steps above at least 7-10 times to improve blood flow.

3) Fish Face

The fish face is a terrific exercise for the cheek muscles.

The shape resembles the pouting face you may make for a selfie. If you frequently perform fish face, it can reduce the roundness of your cheeks by toning and stretching your cheek muscles.

This is how you do the exercise:

With your legs crossed and back straight, sit down on the floor.

The neck and shoulders should be relaxed.

Declutter your mind. Draw your lips, cheeks, and nose together like a fish. Try to smile while you're in this position.

Ten seconds later, let your cheeks down. Perform 5-10 repetitions.

For quicker results, you can perform the exercise numerous times a day.

4) Cheekbone Lift

For cheekbones like Angelina Jolie, perform the cheekbone lift exercise, which stretches your cheek muscles and smooths out the wrinkles in your cheeks, making you look younger.

This workout tightens up sagging cheek muscles, reduces facial fat, and brings out the shape of the cheekbones.

To do this exercise:

Cross your legs, and sit on the floor with your back straight.

The neck and shoulders should be relaxed. Keep a clear mind..

Utilize both hands to create the peace sign. Place both hands on each cheekbone.

Lift the facial skin gently till it's taut.

Make a long 'O' with your mouth till you feel your cheeks stretching.

Spend ten seconds holding this position. Perform 5-10 reps.

5) Jivha Bandha

The 'locked tongue' stance, also known as 'Jivha Bandha,' tones the facial muscles, particularly the cheeks and jaw.

Here's how this exercise is done:

You may sit in Padmasana or on the ground with your legs crossed (if Padmasana is uncomfortable).

Place your hands comfortably on your lap.

Place the tip of your tongue on the roof of your mouth as though you're attempting to swallow something.

Maintaining this position, slowly open your mouth till you feel a stretch in your neck and throat.

Repeat five times while breathing through the nose each time.

Takeaway

Technically, it would be incorrect to say that you can lose face fat, but the workouts listed above can help tone your face and cheeks, enhance blood circulation to the facial muscles, and give you a young glow. So, go ahead, and give the aforementioned workouts a try.

