5 Face Yoga Exercises for Puffy Eyes

If you want to get rid of those puffy eyes, face yoga exercises are one of your best bets.

Various factors can lead to puffy eyes, such as aging, excessive use of gadgets, crying, irritability, allergies, stress, high salt intake, hormonal changes, and more. As the skin under the eyes is quite sensitive, it can be easily irritated by many external or bodily factors.

That's why taking good care of the eyes is important. Face yoga exercises can help you take good care of your eyes.

Do Face Yoga Exercises Help With Bags Under Eyes?

Face yoga exercises are some of the most natural and best approaches for both bags under the eyes as well as puffy eyes.

These simple yoga poses can help in reducing puffy eyes by boosting the blood circulation towards the eyes, which can do wonders. Better blood circulation can help in smoothening your puffy eyes and getting rid of bags under your eyes.

Best Face Yoga Exercises for Puffy Eyes

Here is a list of the five most fabulous and amazing face yoga exercises you can include in your daily routine to get rid of puffy eyes:

1) Mini V Yoga Exercise

It's a highly effective face yoga exercises that can not only help reduce puffy eyes but also firm, lift, and tone the muscles of the eyes. This yoga exercise can also help in reducing the lines from under the eyes.

How to do it?

Position your middle fingers on both sides of the inner corners of your eyes while placing your index fingers on the outside corner of your eyes so that the fingers create a 'V' shape.

With your face and head unmoved, look towards the ceiling with your eyes. Squint your bottom eyelids such that both eyes are half-closed. Hold before relaxing, and repeat.

2) Head Stand (Salamba Sirsasana)

Headstands are an advanced face yoga exercises that can flush toxins out of the body, which will enable you to get glowing skin and get rid of puffy eyes.

How to do it?

Begin in the kneeling position on the ground, with your forearms pressed and elbows apart at shoulder distance. Raise your knees off the ground. and take them to the ceiling while keeping your spine lengthened. You can evenly distribute your bodyweight among your forearms. Gently release.

3) Plow Pose (Halasana)

The plow pose is a good face yoga exercises that can help in increasing blood circulation towards your head, which can enable you to get rid of puffy eyes.

How to do it?

Begin in the laying position on your back with your arms by the sides. Raise both legs together to the sky and angled at 90 degrees. With your hips square, bring your feet to the floor just above your head. Touch your toes to the ground, and hold the pose for a few moments. Gently release.

4) Eye Yoga

Eye yoga is among the best face yoga exercises that can help you get rid of puffy eyes by engaging and working on the eye muscles.

How to do it?

Position one palm on your forehead with your hand angled downward. Make sure to keep your forehead still and unmoved to reap all the benefits of this exercise.

Move both eyes to the ceiling before looking down at the floor. Keep doing this continually, and make the movements smooth. Move your eyes from left to right while keeping your forehead.

5) Shoulder Stand (Salamba Sarvangasana)

The shoulder stand is a complicated and advanced face yoga exercises that provides numerous benefits besides helping you get rid of puffy eyes. It can also help reduce digestive disorders and fight fatigue.

How to do it?

Begin in the laying position on the ground with your arms tucked by the sides of the body and both legs together. Raise your back, legs, and butt off the ground while supporting the weight of your body on your arms and shoulders. Gently position your palms on your back for greater support. Gently release.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga exercises are among the best and most effective ones that can help you get rid of puffy eyes and bags under both eyes.

Regularly doing these face yoga exercises can be highly beneficial in the long term. These exercises can help boost circulation to the face and head, which can not only smoothen the skin under the eyes but also make it glowing and healthy.

Poll : 0 votes