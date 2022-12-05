Accumulation of hip fat is the result of a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise, although genetics also shares part of the blame. A refined carbs and sugar-heavy diet may also be in part responsible as these foods have a very high glycemic index (they increase blood sugar very quickly) and tend to trigger the body's fat storage hormones into gear when consumed over a long time and in large amounts.

Hip fat is also somewhat the result of tight hips from all the sitting you are doing at work and at home. Over time, excess hip fat will hinder your efforts to exercise since you will have a difficult time trying to open up your hips.

If you are beginning to gain hip fat, it’s time to act now and start exercising. In fact, if you are aiming to return to exercise and are specifically targeting hip exercises, check out top hip exercises to strengthen your hips.

Fat-Blasting Exercises to Get Rid of Hip Fat

Check out the following fat-blasting exercises to get rid of hip fat:

1) Squats

Squats, a well-known lower body exercise, are often considered as the gold standard when it comes to strengthening your lower body and losing fat. Squats have many variations like goblet squat, Bulgarian split squat, pistol squat, although these are for when you have mastered the basic bodyweight squat.

Squats can be useful when it comes to losing hip fat and toning your lower body. They work out the glutes, quads, hamstrings, hip flexors, calves. and your groin.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet slightly farther apart than shoulder width.

You can use your arms out in front of you for balance when performing bodyweight squats.

Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor while engaging your core, maintaining a straight back and a tall spine.

Stop when your knees are just above but not over your toes.

Exhale while you stand back up.

Perform 10 to 15 reps.

2) Side Lunges

This versatile exercise is another great workout option for the entire lower body. It is especially great for reducing inner thighs and hip fat because it opens up the hips nicely, giving your thighs a good stretch. For more inner thigh exercises, check out best inner thigh workouts to get sculpted inner thighs.

Instructions:

Place your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart as you stand.

Take a big step to the right and squat down while keeping your body tall, your core tight, and your eyes forward.

Your body should be lowered until your right thigh is parallel to the ground.

Pause, and then step out with your left foot and come back to the center.

Perform this motion 12 to 16 times, switching sides each time.

3) Weighted Step-Ups

Step-ups help to open up and stretch your hips from a unique angle, offering a different kind of movement. They will help reduce hip fat while working out your glutes and thighs as well. Step-ups are a popular exercise for improving balance and stability.

Instructions:

With a dumbbell in each hand, stand with your feet about hip-width apart in front of a step or bench that is knee-height.

Drive your left knee up while keeping the weights by your side as you step onto the bench with your right foot.

Stepping backward off the bench, lower your left leg.

After performing 10 to 15 reps with your right leg leading, switch to your left leg and perform the same number of reps.

Make two to three sets on each side.

4) Fire Hydrants

This exercise is especially helpful for reducing excess hip fat. It offers a different kind of movement than the one we usually perform, helping to open up the hips at a unique angle. It will also stabilize your core and workout your glutes.

Instructions:

Get down on your hands and knees, placing your palms on the ground and your knees and feet hip-width apart.

Continue to maintain a slight downward and forward gaze.

Lift your right leg off the ground and rotate it up and out to the side while engaging your core.

Throughout, your knee should remain bent.

When you reach the top of the movement (as far as you can go comfortably), pause, and then return your leg to its starting position.

Before repeating with the left leg, perform 10 reps with the right leg.

5) Wall Sit

Wall sits are isometric exercises that will help you reduce hip fat. This exercise works out your thighs, calves, and lower abs as well. Use it to build core strength and muscle endurance.

Instructions:

With your back against a wall and your legs a few inches away from the wall, stand up straight.

Your hamstrings should be parallel to the floor as you squat down in a position with your legs at a right angle to the wall.

Make sure you back is pressed against the wall.

For 20 to 30 seconds, maintain this posture, and try to reach 1 minute as your strength and fitness increases.

Return to the starting position by standing up.

Takeaway

Along with hip fat reduction exercises, you should also consider movements that will help open up tight hips. Check out these hip opener yoga poses to release negativity that will help you reduce muscle tension, increase flexibility, and alleviate any residual pain.

