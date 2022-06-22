5 Health Benefits of Krill Oil

Krill oil is a supplement that is quickly becoming popular as a fish oil substitute. It's manufactured from krill, a little crustacean that some sea creatures eat. Krill oil has long been renowned for its heart-health benefits, but new research reveals that it has a slew of other advantages as well.

Krill oil, in reality, functions as a multi-nutrient additive since it is an organic phospholipid combination of omega-3 and choline. Heart disease, excessive triglyceride levels in the blood, hyperlipidemia, high blood pressure, stroke, cancer, rheumatism, depression and menstrual problems (PMS) can all be treated with krill oil.

What is krill oil?

Krill oil is a type of essential fatty acid derived from the tiny crustacean krill. It is found in the ocean and is consumed by whales and penguins. Whilst the word krill in Norwegian means "little fish," the tiny crustaceans pack a powerful punch with their amounts of omega-3 fatty acids docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which are only present in marine life.

Krills are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that your cells require to operate normally. While krill oil may have medical benefits, you should avoid it if you have a shellfish allergy or are on blood thinners.

How is Krill oil useful?

1) Reducing inflammation

According to one study, krill oil can cure inflammation more effectively than a 2,000mg omega-3s medication. Astaxanthin, a pigment found in krill oil, has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

When compared to fish oil, this oil is more readily utilized by the human body. Within a month, people who consumed 300mg of krill oil on a daily basis saw significant outcomes.

2) May boost cognitive function

Low levels of omega-3s, according to some experts, can lead to cognitive decline, or a lack of memory and reasoning skills. As a result, they investigated if krill oil supplements could help with brain function. It turned out to be true, according to preliminary animal data.

Rats given krill oil supplements did better on skills tests, according to Norwegian researchers. They also discovered that krill oil had effects similar to antidepressants.

3) May lower arthritis pain

Since krill oil appears to reduce inflammation, it may aid in the relief of arthritis signs and joint pain, both of which are common side effects of inflammation. A small and well-designed study of 50 adults with moderate knee pain found that ingesting krill oil for 30 days significantly reduced pain while resting and moving. Their range of motion improved as well.

Furthermore, researchers looked at the effects of krill oil on arthritis in rats. Their arthritis scores improved when they were administered krill oil; they had less edoema and fewer inflammatory cells in their joints. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, krill oil appears to have a lot of promise as an arthritis and joint pain treatment.

4) May improve heart health

Omega-3 fats like DHA and EPA, in particular, are thought to be good for your heart. Fish oil has been shown to help lower blood lipid levels, and krill oil appears to be just as helpful. It has been shown in research to be particularly effective at lowering triglycerides and other blood lipids.

One study looked at the effects of krill oil and pure omega-3s on lipoprotein and triglyceride levels. Only krill oil boosts high-density lipoprotein, or "good" cholesterol (HDL). Even though the dosage was much lower, it was more effective at lowering the inflammatory indicator. Pure omega-3s, on the other hand, were found to be more effective in lowering triglycerides.

5) May ease PMS pain

Omega-3 fats may assist in reducing pain and inflammation in general. Several studies have demonstrated that taking omega-3 or fish oil supplements can help lessen period discomfort and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). In certain circumstances, it has been successful in reducing the use of painkillers.

Krill oil, which contains the same omega-3 fatty acids as fish oil, looks to be just as beneficial. The health advantages of krill oil and fish oil for women with PMS were investigated in one study. According to the findings, while both supplements dramatically relieved symptoms, women who took krill oil used far fewer pain relievers than women who took fish oil.

Should you take krill oil or not?

Even when taking krill oil, some people have reported a fishy flavour. You may also experience minor side effects such as diarrhoea, headaches, heartburn, and an upset stomach while using krill oil. If you have a surgery scheduled, avoid krill oil as it has a blood-thinning effect.

Although more research is needed, some people claim that the best krill oil is superior to fish oil.

