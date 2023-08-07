5 Healthy Breakfast Options You Can Try If You Are Running Short on Time

"Healthy breakfast" and "fast food" are probably two ideas one would never expect being used together in the same sentence. But, as it turns out, you can opt for on-the-go fast food items without compromising on your daily calorie intake.

Now more than ever, people have been extremely conscious regarding what they put into their system. Not just for weight management but also for maintaining a healthy lifestyle to facilitate greater mental and physical well-being, people have been trying to eat healthy.

Eating well suggests that you should always check for three things in your breakfast items and those are--calories (should ideally be between 400 to 700 based on individual requirements), protein (aim for something between 15 to 20 grams), and fiber (should be ideally around 5 to 8 grams).

That being said, if you are someone who is running short on time but does not want to skip on your first meal of the day, here are some healthy fast-food breakfast options you can choose from.

5 Fast Food Items You Can Opt For If You Are Looking For Healthy Breakfast Options

1. The Fruit and Maple Oatmeal from McDonalds's

The Fruit and Maple Oatmeal from McDonalds's (Image via McDonald's)

If you have a sweet tooth and are craving some sweetness early on in the morning, then the fruit and maple oatmeal from McDonald's is a good choice to satiate your hunger pangs without compromising on your health.

This go-to breakfast option contains two full servings of rolled oats, some cream, and brown sugar. It is topped and combined with red and green apples, two types or raisins, and cranberries. The healthy breakfast option contains approximately 320 calories, which is enough to keep you full till your next big meal. If you are someone who wishes to cut down on the sugar content, you can leave out the canberries and raisins if you want.

2. The Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap from Starbucks

The Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap from Starbucks (Image via Starbucks)

The Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap from Starbucks is a hit among those who work around the clock and do not have the time to prepare nutrition-rich healthy breakfasts for themselves everyday.

Some people would think that eating healthy means compromising on taste, but this is not the case for this wrap. Besides being high in calories (290 calories to be precise), this one also scores high on the tasteometer as it is packed with some very rich flavours.

3. The Egg McMuffin from McDonald's

The Egg McMuffin from McDonald's (Image via McDonald's)

Another egg-based option that can be added to the list of healthy breakfast items is the Egg McMuffin from McDonald's. It contains around 310 calories in total with a high protein content of about 17 grams. A protein-rich healthy breakfast such as this is bound to keep you full for longer periods of time.

However, a downside to this item is its high sodium content which is around 770mg. So, if you want to cut down on the sodium, you can choose to not put cheese in your Egg McMuffin.

4. The Avocado, Egg White, and Spinach Sandwich from Panera

The Avocado, Egg White, and Spinach Sandwich from Panera (Image via Panera)

This nutrition rich healthy breakfast option is packed with the goodness of spinach, tomatoes, egg white, avocado, and white cheddar cheese. The items add up to around 350 calories, which is good enough for a breakfast option.

The Sprouted Grain Bagel is a useful addition to an already healthy breakfast as it adds around 5 grams of extra fiber to the food item.

5. The Junior Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito from Sonic

The Junior Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito from Sonic (Image via Sonic)

The only healthy breakfast option on the list that contains meat is the Junior Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito from Sonic, which is a favorite among those who do not mind going high on the fat and sodium content.

The burrito contains around 17 grams of total fat, 7grams of saturated fat, alongwith 820 milligrams of sodium. So, if you are someone who is unhappy with these values, you can decide against the inclusion of sausages in your burrito.