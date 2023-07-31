5 Home-Made Remedies to Combat Heat Stroke at Home within 24 Hours   

Summer is at its peak and so are the cases of heat stroke. The sweltering heat not only increases the temperature outside but also takes a toll on the body and causes serious problems, if not treated at the right time. But what exactly is a heat stroke? How can you deal with it?

Heat stroke, also referred to as sunstroke, is a medical condition that occurs when the body overheats and its thermosetting gets imbalanced. During a sunstroke, the core temperature of the body rises and further leads to damage to the brain and other organs.

What Are the Symptoms of Sunstroke?

Symptoms of sunstroke include headaches, dizziness, and more. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The very first symptom of heat stroke is fainting and a body temperature that raises to above 104 F. Other common symptoms may include:

lightheadedness

severe headache

dry and red skin

vomiting and nausea

rapid heartbeat (weak or strong)

dizziness

shallow breathing

muscle cramps or weakness

lack of sweating

unconsciousness

seizures

behavioral changes like slurred speech and confusion

The good news is that several home remedies for heat stroke can provide you relief and ease the aforementioned symptoms. Read on to learn more!

5 Home Remedies for Heat Stroke

If you suspect that you or someone you know has sunstroke, try the given heat stroke treatments at home to combat it within 24 hours:

1. Use onion juice

This is one of the most effective home-based remedies for treating sunstroke. In fact, in Ayurveda, practitioners believe that onion juice should be the first thing people should use when suffering from a sunstroke.

Applying a few drops of onion juice under the feet, on the chest, and behind the ears is said to provide quick relief from symptoms. Onion juice helps bring the body temperature down and eases your condition.

Onion juice can ease symptoms of sunstroke. (Photo via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

2. Drink water mixed with apple cider vinegar and honey

Drinking plain, cool water, mixed with a few drops of apple cider vinegar and honey is also a great remedy for heat stroke that can improve your condition and reduce the negative impact of heatstroke on your body as well. ACV helps refill the lost minerals and electrolytes in the body and provides energy.

Apple cider vinegar mixed with water replenishes the body. (Photo via Pexels/olia danilevich)

3. Consume buttermilk

Buttermilk is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that can help bring your normal body temperature down. The best thing about this delicious summer drink is that it can easily be made at home and can be consumed at any time of the day. Buttermilk goes well with every meal, too.

Buttermilk is rich in vitamins. (Photo via Freepik/chandlervid85)

4. Drink plum juice

Plums are extremely hydrating and an amazing summer fruit. They are rich in essential antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help calm down internal inflammation, thereby relieving symptoms of heat stroke.

Just soak a few plums in water till they are soft and blend them to make juice. Drink the juice every day until your symptoms subside.

Plums are hydrating. (Photo via Freepik/jcomp)

5. Drink coconut water

Coconut water is super-healthy and makes an amazing summer drink. When consumed during a sunstroke, it helps keep the body hydrated and also replenishes the lost minerals and electrolytes associated with sweating. Drinking coconut water at least thrice a day can keep your body temperature down and also prevent sunstroke in the future.

Coconut water is a healthy summer drink. (Photo via Freepik/jcomp)

So, these are some of the best home remedies for heat stroke that are sure to improve your condition within 24 hours. In cases where the symptoms don’t subside within a few hours, seek medical attention immediately.

Keep in mind that a sunstroke can result in several complications, if not treated at the right time, including vital organ failure, brain damage, and even death. Therefore, it is best to get it treated as soon as possible.