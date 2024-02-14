5 interesting uses of Rubbing Alcohol that might come in handy

We use isopropyl alcohol, also referred to as 'Rubbing Alcohol,' everywhere in our homes. It should be included in every person's first-aid pack because it performs a number of other tasks.

Although Rubbing Alcohol is a common home item, we often overlook the several applications in which this simple chemical can come in handy for our various tasks. So, let’s explore five different uses of Rubbing Alcohol that might help you out and prove useful to you in your daily life.

What is Rubbing Alcohol used for?

Rubbing Alcohol uses in households (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Rubbing Alcohol is available in almost every home because of its various uses. While the list of its uses goes very long, let’s sum up the top five uses of Rubbing Alcohol in our day-to-day lives.

1. Efficient Disinfectant

A 50% or higher concentration solution of Rubbing Alcohol with water can be easily used as a disinfectant for cuts, wounds, surfaces, or in general as a hand sanitizer.

It has bactericidal properties but also kills fungi and viruses. Its usage as a sanitizer played quite an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. DIY Deodorant

Rubbing Alcohol is a good substitute for deodorant.(Image by Gpointstudio on Freepik)

Did you run out of your deodorant? Worry not, as Rubbing Alcohol can save you! You can make a quick DIY deodorant by simply mixing Rubbing Alcohol with a few drops of your favorite essential oil. It smells as good as many expensive perfumes.

However, avoid using this on freshly shaved armpits, as it can leave you with a stinging sensation.

3. Broken Makeup Fixer

You must have come across this hack of using Rubbing Alcohol to fix broken makeup products. Well, the good news is that this hack actually works and you can easily use it to fix your broken eyeshadow palettes, blushes, or compacts.

Just mix the broken product with a small amount of Rubbing Alcohol, fill it inside the palette, and tap it with a coin wrapped in tissue paper to flatten it. Allow the product to dry down for some time and you’ll have a palette as good as a new one.

4. Nausea Reliever

The feeling of nausea can be extremely uncomfortable, but you can easily get rid of it using Rubbing Alcohol. It has actually been found to work better than other traditional methods of relieving nausea.

Just throw on some Rubbing Alcohol in a cotton pad or cotton ball. Smell it for some time, and you will feel the nausea go away in no time. It also works well in case of postoperative nausea.

5. Shapable Ice Packs

Rubbing Alcohol ice packs help to get relief from pain.(Image by Stockking on Freepik)

While normal ice packs are generally too sturdy to change their shapes, Rubbing Alcohol can easily come to use to make shapable ice packs, which you can mold in the required shape.

Take a well-sealed plastic bag. In this, mix one part Rubbing Alcohol and three parts of distilled water. Put it in the freezer for some time, and you can use and reuse it multiple times, wherever you might be experiencing pain in your body.

Precautions while using Rubbing Alcohol

As you might be aware by now of the many uses of Rubbing Alcohol, the most important thing is to follow certain precautions while doing so.

Rubbing Alcohol is not meant for ingestion, and should be kept out of the reach of children.

It is extremely flammable, so keep Rubbing Alcohol containers away from flame or even direct sunlight.

If you experience any type of allergy while using Rubbing Alcohol over your skin, cuts, or wounds, getting in touch with a doctor at the earliest is the best option.

In conclusion, Rubbing Alcohol serves several uses in day-to-day life. This ranges from being an antibacterial agent to a fixing agent for broken makeup products. However, whatever the way you might be using it, the necessary precautions must be followed to avoid any side effects or other problems.