Do you get nausea at night? Know the possible reasons 

The feeling of nausea brings nothing but disgust, be it any time of the day. Nauseousness is no pleasant feeling, but nausea at night gets worse, especially when all you want is to sleep.

The main causes of this form of nausea could be due to acid reflux or ulcers. However, the list does not end here, this could also be caused due to mental health problems.

The feeling of nausea makes you want to vomit. This sensation at night can disrupt your sleepiness. Thus knowing about the causes, symptoms, treatments, and the prevention of nausea during the night is quite important.

Nausea at night: What are the causes of it?

Why do I get nauseated at night? (Image by gpointstudio on Freepik)

There can be several reasons behind the feeling of being nauseated during the night. It could be related to pregnancy, anxiety, and simply acid or gerd reflux. Having the proper knowledge about the cause of nausea will help you get it treated effectively.

Pregnancy

During pregnancy, you can have a regular feeling of nausea. The main cause behind this could be due to the changes in the hormonal balance of the mother. Usually, this feeling recedes within a little time that is the first trimester. However, if the problem persists, it is better to take medical advice.

GERD

Gerd is a gastroesophageal reflux disease. In this condition, the muscles that connect the esophagus to the stomach are too relaxed, enabling the acid to flow back to the esophagus. Since at night we are lying down, it becomes easier for the acid to flow up. This can commonly be observed if you are eating late at night.

Anxiety

Nausea at night can also be related to anxiety. The intensity of anxiety could increase at night, making it harder to cope with.

Medications

Another possible cause of nausea at night could be your medications. Certain medications when consumed during the night, especially antibiotics, NSAIDs, or aspirin, can notably induce nausea.

If the symptoms of it persist, it is better to talk to your medical adviser to fix this situation.

Peptic ulcers

Nausea at Night (Image by Lifestylememory on Freepik)

Sores on our stomach lining could be formed due to ulcers. We experience these due to bacterial infections or the long time usage of medicines like NSAIDs or aspirin. As a result, we might feel nauseated at night due to the burning sensation provided by the ulcers.

How do we treat nausea at night?

Treatment for nausea at night (Image by valuavitaly on Freepik)

If you are suffering from anxiety, then the best resort is to get therapy, as it will help you cope with your stress. One can also opt for meditation and yoga as they are quite helpful for the same.

For conditions like GERD or peptic ulcers, considering medications like antacids or antibiotics for its treatment can be helpful.

Other than meds, simple lifestyle changes can be effective in treating nausea at night. Make sure you do the following things and you may be able to diminish nausea at night.

Elevate your head while you sleep to prevent GERD reflux.

Eat bland food that is kind to your stomach and does not cause irritation to it.

Consume peppermint tea. Peppermint is good for nausea due to its calming effect on the digestive system.

Nausea at night could be a sign of some condition starting from anxiety to GERD. Thus, it is quite important to understand the causes and the treatments to effectively tackle nausea at night.