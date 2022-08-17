5 Best Landmine Exercises for Beginners

Landmine exercises are a type of strength training that helps improve fitness and endurance.

A landmine is basically a barbell anchored to the floor with an attached weight at the other end. It's a versatile piece of equipment that can help develop strength and build muscle mass too.

Incorporating landmine exercises into a full body workout routine increases stability and balance while also improving body misalignment. The angle of this exercise tool allows exercisers to apply strength horizontally and vertically while using a controlled and steady pace to move the barbell.

The best thing about a landmine is that it can be used by beginners and pro exercisers alike.

Landmine Exercises for Beginners

Here's a look at five of the best landmine exercises beginners can include in their workout. Add them to your regular fitness schedule to see the benefits, like improved size and strength. Let's get started:

1) Landmine Squat

Landmine squats are one of the simplest beginner-friendly landmine exercises that work on several muscles at once. They include deltoids, obliques, trapezius, quadriceps, glutes, rectus abdominis, and hamstrings.

Here’s how to do a landmine squat:

Stand tall with your feet at shoulder distance.

Hold the landmine bar against your chest, and engage your core as you squat down.

Stop squatting when your thighs get parallel to the ground.

Engage your legs and glutes to stand back up to the start.

Complete a few reps.

2) Landmine Reverse Lunge

Landmine reverse lunges are one of the best exercises to target your leg muscles without putting stress on the lower back. During this exercise, the core muscles are highly activated, and the spine is also under minimal movement. That helps support the lower back muscles while keeping lower back pain at bay.

Here’s how to do a landmine reverse lunge:

Stand on the side of a landmine bar.

Squat down to grab the bar, and stand up holding the weight with your palm facing towards the front of your thigh.

Take a long step backwards with the leg that’s closest to the bar.

As your toes touch the floor, slowly bend your front leg, keeping your torso straight and shoulders back.

Your back knee should nearly touch the floor before the landmine does.

Pull your back leg into the starting position, and stand upright again.

Switch hands and legs, and repeat the exercise.

3) Landmine Single-arm Press

The landmine single-arm press is a unilateral exercise that works on the triceps, glutes, deltoids, obliques, pectoralis major, minor, and core muscles. This exercise also helps improve muscle imbalance.

Here’s how to do a landmine single-arm press:

Stand straight with your right leg forward in a split stance.

Shift your weight to your rear leg, and use your left hand to hold the landmine bar in front of your chest.

Press up while shifting your weight onto your right leg, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Lower the bar to its initial position while pressing your weight onto your rear leg.

Simultaneously, turn your upper body to your left to stretch your chest.

Perform the same on the other side.

4) Landmine Row

The landmine row is one of the best beginner-level landmine exercises for the back muscles. This exercise delivers additional stress by allowing a deep stretch to the muscles at the top of the movement. The landmine row primarily works on the deltoids, erector spinae, glutes, trapezius, and latissimus dorsi.

Here’s how to do a landmine row:

Stand tall with a landmine bar to your right.

Slowly hinge at your hips, and hold the bar tightly with your right hand.

Lengthen your spine; slightly bend your knees, and engage your core muscles as you bend your elbows to lift the landmine towards your chest.

Slowly lower the bar to its initial position, and repeat on the other side.

5) Landmine Floor Press

The landmine floor press requires you to grab the thick side of the bar. This position enhances the forearm engagement for added stability benefits. It also reduces pressure on the shoulders and elbow joints.

Here’s how to do this landmine exercise:

Lie on your back with your head near the landmine bar. Bend your knees, and position both feet on the floor.

Hold the bar with your hand closest to it, and keep your hand in line with your chest.

Roll onto your shoulder, and hold the bar with your opposite hand.

Return both shoulders to the floor while pressing the bar up using both hands.

Release your other hand, and put it on your chest.

Lower the landmine bar till your triceps and elbow nearly touch the floor.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Landmine exercises are a great way to improve your strength. If done in the right form, these exercises can work wonders for your muscles by putting less stress on the body and reducing the chances of getting injured.

However, as is the case with any type of weight training, you must start slow with lighter weights, and always use the right form.

