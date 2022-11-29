Do you love to travel but also worry about all the gym sessions you're going to miss? Well, don’t sweat.

Thankfully, there are plenty of lightweight gym exercises that can easily fit into your travel schedule. All you need is some space, a few easy-to-carry exercise tools, such as a resistance band and a set of lightweight dumbbells, and you're good to go.

Contrary to what you may believe, you don’t really need lots of heavy equipment to execute a full-fledged workout. Instead, your body and gravity are enough to give you a quick yet effective workout session, even when you're on the go.

So, if you're looking for some great gym exercises you can do while traveling, look no further, as we’ve rounded up the best ones for you.

Lightweight gym exercises to do while travelling

Ready to keep up with your fitness routine while on the go? Try out the following five lightweight gym exercises. They are easy and can be done in as few as ten minutes. Let's get started:

1) Plank shoulder tap

This exercise works on the glutes, shoulders, arms, and core, and helps improve posture as well. Additionally, it alleviates lower back pain and tones up the entire midsection.

To do it:

Start in a plank position by placing your hands and feet on the ground.

Position your hands directly under your shoulders, and keep your feet slightly wider than your shoulder width for better balance.

Engage your glutes and abs, and ensure that your body is in a straight line.

Lift your right hand off the floor, and touch your opposite shoulder. Move your hand back to the starting position, and lift your left hand to touch your opposite shoulder.

Make sure to keep your body stable, and only move your hands.

Complete ten reps on each side.

2) Lunge

Lunges are another great lightweight gym exercise that can be easily done while traveling. This exercise challenges the lower body muscles, including the calves, hamstrings, inner thighs, and quadriceps.

To do it:

Begin the exercise by standing straight with your feet at hip distance.

Engage your core, and take a big step forward with your left leg. Your right leg should be positioned straight behind you.

With your back stable, lower your body by bending your knees till your left thigh gets parallel to the ground, and your left shin is vertical.

Press into your left heel, and push your body back to the starting position.

Repeat for ten reps; switch sides, and repeat.

3) Single-leg deadlift

Another very effective lower body lightweight gym exercise, the single-leg deadlift targets the glutes, hamstrings, ankles, and core.

To do it:

Start standing on your left leg, and keep a slight bend in your knee. Position your arms alongside your body, and slowly lift your right leg.

Engage your abs; hinge at your hips, and bend your torso forward. Ensure that your body moves in a straight line, and the shoulders are back and down.

Continue to lower your torso till the upper body and legs get parallel to the ground.

Move your arms down towards your legs, or open them wide out to the sides.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise. Switch sides, and continue.

4) Triceps dip

Triceps dips are also an effective lightweight gym exercise that strengthens the entire upper body and primarily targets the triceps (upper arms). Additionally, this exercise is highly effective in strengthening the arms and shoulders.

To do it:

Sit on the edge of a sofa or chair, and hold the edge next to your butts. Extend your legs down, and place your feet at hip-width distance, with your heels touching the floor.

Press into your palms; lift your body, and lower yourself till your elbows get at a 45- or 90-degree angle.

Push your body back up to the starting position, and repeat the exercise. Make sure the chair you use is strong and sturdy enough.

5) Jumping jack

Jumping jacks are an effective full body lightweight gym exercise you can do anywhere. It improves your cardiovascular health and is very effective for all the major muscles.

To do it:

Stand with your legs straight and arms by the side. Keep an upright posture.

Jump up as high as you can, and spread your feet wider than hip width. As you do that, bring your arms over your head, and continue the movement.

Come back to the starting position, and jump again.

Continue for 30 reps.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned low-intense yet productive lightweight gym exercises can help you make the best use of your time and energy while traveling.

To make these lightweight gym exercises more challenging, try holding a lightweight dumbbell in each hand, or use a resistance band to increase the intensity. Maintain a tall posture while doing each exercise, and focus on the right form. Do not rush or jerk; rather keep the movements under control to avoid unnecessary muscle strain.

Poll : 0 votes