5 Best Low-Impact Aerobic Exercises to Shrink Your Stomach and Lose Weight

If you are a beginner who’s just getting into the fitness game, or you have issues with your joints, or you are recovering from a recent injury, low-impact aerobic exercises can be one of the safest and most effective ways to keep yourself active and fit while also losing weight.

Shrinking your stomach and achieving a toned body is easier said than done. No matter how tirelessly you’ve worked towards achieving a slimmer body, getting rid of that stubborn belly fat is quite a task. But it is also important to note that losing weight and reducing your belly is not impossible. All you have to do is choose the right exercises and keep your diet on point.

To help you get started on your weight loss journey, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most effective low-impact aerobic exercises that you can do anywhere and anytime to fire up your core muscles and shrink your stomach.

5 low-impact aerobic exercises to lose weight

1. Commando planks

To do this low-impact exercise:

Start in a standard plank position with your forearms at shoulder width and the balls of your feet at a hip distance.

Engage your core muscles and make sure to keep your head in a neutral position. Squeeze your glutes.

Now push up onto your left hand, until your arm gets straight. Then, push up your right arm into a plank position.

Slowly lower back down to the start on your left arm, followed by your right. As you do this, make sure to keep your spine in a neutral position and your core muscles tight to avoid moving side to side.

Continue for a few reps.

2. Squat to standing oblique crunches

To do this low-impact exercise:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hip distance and make sure to keep your toes pointed out.

Position your hands behind your head and keep your elbows towards your sides.

Lower your butt to go into a squat and hold for a second at the bottom. Lift your butts back up and then immediately crunch your left knee into your left elbow as you stand up.

Move your left foot back down, and come back to the initial squat position.

Keep alternating your legs and perform equal reps on both sides.

3. Side planks

To do this low-impact exercise:

Begin the exercise in a forearm plank position. Move your left forearm while stacking your hips and feet. Make sure your body is in a straight line from your head to your toe.

Extend your right arm over your shoulder towards the ceiling and hold this position for a second.

Now switch sides by lowering that forearm down and again restack your feet and hips on the other side.

Continue alternating sides, and complete equal reps.

4. High knees

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet positioned at shoulder distance. Keep your hands on your waist.

Slowly lift your right knee up to your waist and lower it down. Lift your left knee up to your waist and then lower it down. This completes 1 rep.

Keep alternating knees and continue the exercise for at least 30 seconds initially.

5. Flutter kicks

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise by lying on your back with your hands on your sides or tucked below your hips. Keep your legs extended straight in front of you.

Now slowly lift your legs up one at a time and make sure they get perpendicular to the floor.

Start to kick your feet up and down continuously while keeping your abs tight and neck stable.

Complete 3 sets of at least 20 reps.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned low-impact exercises are easy and effective, you still need to be mindful when performing them. Make sure your form and posture are correct and you are doing the exercises with the right technique. You can incorporate these exercises into your full-body workout routine to achieve overall weight loss.

Other than these, you may also incorporate swimming, cycling and walking into your routine as they are all low-impact exercises and offer great weight-loss results. If you have an ongoing health concern or you’ve had a recent injury that’s still healing, then it is best to consult a doctor first to determine whether these exercises are safe for you.

