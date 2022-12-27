A 5-minute morning meditation routine can do wonders for both your mind and body. However, beginners might often find themselves getting overwhelmed about how to begin.

Meditation as a well-being practice has been gaining increasing traction over the past few years because of the extensive benefits that it provides. Some of the advantages that you can gain from the 5-minute morning meditation include effectively managing stress, easing mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, improving decision making, rejuvenating both the mind and body, and more.

Read on for a guide that will help you get started with the 5-minute morning meditation.

Meditation in yoga studio. (Image via Pexels/ Cliff Booth)

5-Minute Morning Meditation - Tips to Start

1. Opt for a Comfortable Environment

Peaceful and quiet surroundings tend to be crucial for the 5-minute morning meditation. This will ensure that you are least likely to be disturbed by noise or people. A comfortable and peaceful environment will also help beginners get started with meditation while making it more relaxing and peaceful.

Many people opt to park in the early hours for meditation. You don't necessarily need to go outside to meditate. Just find a space where you are comfortable and likely to not be disturbed by others. In fact, it can even be your own living room.

2. Begin in Comfortable Posture

Posture also plays an important role in getting you started with the 5-minute morning meditation. Your posture will also make a huge difference for your enjoyment and relaxation. Make sure that you sit in a comfortable and relaxed manner along with keeping your body steady.

However, relaxed posture does not mean that you should assume a poor posture with rounded spine and hunchback shoulders. Keep your spine erect with a straight sitting position and eyes closed throughout. Your neck and shoulders should also stay relaxed.

Additionally, you can also start with a few subtle yoga poses which will help to boost blood circulation and remove inertia from the body. This will allow you to increase the duration of meditation as well.

3. Take Deep Breaths

You can begin with pranayama or a few sets of deep breaths before the 5-minute morning meditation. Just following this easy yoga tip will allow you to transition towards a peaceful meditative state of mind while steadying the rhythm of your breath.

This will also make the meditation process more relaxing and calming for both your mind and body. You should also keep a gentle smile on your face which will boost your mood along with enhancing the overall mediation experience.

Outdoor meditation. (Image via Pexels/Min An)

4. Convenient Timing

One important tip to begin your 5-minute morning meditation is to choose the timing that is most convenient. You should meditate at a time when you are least likely to be disturbed and can properly relax your body.

Do not rush through meditation while doing it during busy hours as you cannot even enjoy the key aspect of meditation, which is relaxation. Ideally, you can start with meditation during sunrise or sunset as generally even your home tends to be serene during this time. It will allow you to meditate easily with lesser disturbances.

5. Gently Release from Meditation

Do not rush through meditation to move your body or to open your eyes as you come towards the end. This will defeat the whole purpose of the 5-minute morning meditation.

As you slowly come towards the end of your meditation, gradually open your eyes along with gaining better awareness of your surroundings and your body. Become more aware of your emotions and thoughts. Next, slowly move your body to get started with your day.

Bottom Line

Mediation will help in rejuventaion of mood. (Image via Pexels/Karoline Grabowska)

The aforementioned article discusses the best ways to effectively begin a 5-minute morning meditation routine. It will work wonders on how your brain works along with the response of your body to stress.

There are extensive benefits that will push you towards the 5-minute morning meditation. These include a calm mind, improved focus, better connection, reduced stress, and rejuvenation of your mind. It will help you perceive things with a new perspective towards life without any brain chatter.

Meditation is effective for everyone, ranging from high school students to people working in a high stress environment.

Poll : 0 votes