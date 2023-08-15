If you're familiar with the hit anime series "One Punch Man," you may have been captivated by the incredible strength and superhuman muscular physique of the show's protagonist, Saitama.

Sure, he may pack an incredible punch that can take out any foe with ease, but those rippling muscles shouldn't be overlooked either. If you've ever dreamed of transforming your body and becoming a real-life superhero, you've no doubt been inspired by Saitama's impressive form

However, first, a quick disclaimer: achieving Saitama's level of strength and muscles won't be easy. It requires dedication, consistency and a well-rounded fitness routine. However, if you're up for the challenge, here are the five muscles you should prioritize.

Exercises that will make you look like Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama is known for his incredible strength and chiseled physique, which he attributes to his intense training routine also known as the - One Punch Man workout.

If you're looking to work out and focus on individual muscles to achieve a physique inspired by the fictional character Saitama from One Punch Man, here's the plan. While it's not easy to replicate his superhuman strength, we can draw inspiration from his muscular appearance and tailor our workouts accordingly.

These are the five exercises you can do:

#1 Legs - Quadriceps and hamstrings

Working on your quads and hamstring muscles (Image via Pexels/Mike Jones)

Saitama's powerful legs provide him with a solid foundation for his incredible strength and agility.

To build impressive leg muscles, you will want to focus on exercises that target the quadriceps and hamstrings. Squats, lunges and deadlifts are great compound exercises that work these muscle groups simultaneously.

Additionally, plyometric exercises like box jumps and sprints can help improve explosive power in your legs.

#2 Core - Abs and obliques

A strong core is essential (Image via One Punch Man Manga)

Having a strong core is crucial for overall stability and power. To develop Saitama-like abs and obliques, incorporate exercises like planks, Russian twists, sit-ups and bicycle crunches into your workout routine.

Remember to engage your core during other exercises as well, like squats and deadlifts, to enhance core activation and stability.

#3 Chest - Pectoral muscles

Weight training to get build pectoral muscles like Saitama from One Punch Man (Image via Pexels/Mike Jones)

Saitama's muscular chest is not only visually impressive but also contributes to his punching power.

To grow your pectoral muscles like Saitama's, include exercises like bench presses, dumbbell flyes and push-ups in your chest workout routine. Make sure to vary the angles and grips to target different areas of the chest for optimal muscle development.

#4 Arms - Biceps and triceps

One Punch Man Workout Results - Saitama lifting weights (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Saitama's sculpted arms are another key element of his superhero physique. To build well-defined biceps and triceps, incorporate exercises like bicep curls, tricep dips, push-ups and chin-ups into your routine.

Additionally, don't neglect compound exercises like deadlifts and rows, as these engage the arms as secondary muscles.

#5 Shoulders - Deltoid muscles

Deltoid muscles (Image via Pexels/Tima M)

Saitama's well-rounded shoulders contribute to his overall upper body strength and give him a powerful appearance.

To form your deltoid muscles, focus on exercises like overhead presses, lateral raises, front raises and upright rows. These exercises target the various heads of the deltoids, promoting well-rounded shoulder development.

Transforming yourself into real-life Saitama from One Punch Man is a lofty goal that can inspire you to push your limits and achieve an impressive physique. While it may not be possible to achieve the same level of strength as Saitama, you can certainly work towards developing a muscular physique inspired by his character.

Train like Saitama and see how far you can push yourself toward becoming your own version of a superhero.

(Note: The information in this article is based on the fictional character Saitama from One Punch Man, and the workout suggestions are for general fitness purposes. It's always recommended to consult with a professional before starting any new exercise program.)