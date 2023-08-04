Engage your core: A scientific approach towards core strengthening

If you are someone who likes to work out on a regular basis then your trainer or workout buddy has surely prompted the phrase "engage your core" to you. They know the importance of having a stronger core in day-to-day life. Apart from that, there is a bunch of benefits you can unlock just by engaging your core while working out.

While it is the foundation of your body that is vital for overall well-being, proper engagement of your core at the time of workout has its own space of benefits. It provides stability and enhances your posture for better mind-muscle connection, leading to a great pump.

Understanding the core

Engage your core (Image via Getty Images)

Before delving into engaging the core muscles, it would be advantageous to make ourselves familiar with its nature and properties. The core denotes a collection of muscles and structures positioned in the central region of the human body. These muscles have the pivotal role of conferring stability and support to the spine, pelvis, and surrounding areas.

Notable muscles like the rectus abdominis, famously known as the six-pack, the transverse abdominis, the internal and external obliques, as well as the erector spine along the back are included within the core region.

Working in perfect harmony, the core muscles actively maintain proper posture, safeguard the spine against injury, and facilitate various movements like bending, twisting, and lifting. The strength and optimal functioning of these muscles have a profound impact on enhancing overall body balance and coordination.

How can you engage your core?

Step 1: Start by standing or sitting in a comfortable and upright position. Ensure your spine is straight, shoulders are relaxed, and feet are flat on the ground.

Plank for core (Image via Getty Images)

Step 2: Identify your core muscles, which include the transverse abdominis (deep abdominal muscles), rectus abdominis (front abdominal muscles), and obliques (side abdominal muscles). These muscles wrap around your midsection and play a crucial role in core stability.

Step 3: Take deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. Breathing correctly is essential to engage your core properly. As you breathe out, imagine pulling your navel towards your spine gently. This action activates your deep core muscles.

Step 4: Incorporate the pelvic tilt technique to engage your core even further. While standing or sitting, tilt your pelvis slightly forward as if you're tucking your tailbone between your legs. This movement helps activate the lower part of your core.

Step 5: Planks are an excellent exercise for strengthening and engaging your core. Get into a push-up position with your forearms on the ground and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, focusing on engaging your core muscles throughout the exercise.

Plank for core (Image via Getty Images)

Step 6: Bridge exercises target the lower back and glute muscles while also engaging your core. Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Squeeze your glutes and engage your core during the entire movement.

Step 7: Incorporate standing exercises that challenge your core stability, such as standing on one leg or performing standing leg raises. These exercises require constant engagement of your core to maintain balance and control.

Engage your core (Image via Getty Images)

Step 8: Lastly, remember to maintain good posture throughout your daily activities. Whether you're sitting at a desk, walking, or lifting objects, be conscious of engaging your core muscles to support your spine and prevent unnecessary strain.

When is the best time to engage your core?

It is not necessary to engage your core all day long as the muscle would require some time to relax and fix the tissues. However, maintaining a proper posture throughout the day is of utmost importance.

At the time of working out, you should engage your core while performing the exercises, which require the mid-section posture to stay intact. The chest, back, legs, and shoulders are the muscles that have exercises involving stability in the core muscles.

Engage your core (Image via Getty Images)

Not to mention the abdominal exercise which you perform to get chiseled six-pack abs require the full concentration of the core muscles. Do not forget to lock your breath and exhale from time to time in between. This will make sure enough oxygen is supplied to the muscle tissues resulting in better engagement.