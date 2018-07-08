5 must-do lower pec workouts to power up your lower chest

Daniel N FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR 27 // 08 Jul 2018, 21:59 IST

Working up your lower chest regularly is a must

Okay, nobody says this often enough but we’re going to right now. The chest muscles are often the most neglected of the lot. Why, you ask? Well, when people tend to get the perfect chest with abs and the works, they think the buck stops right there, and push their much-needed chest workouts down the pecking order in order to get ripped in another area.

Needless to say, that’s the wrong way to go about things. Unfortunately, though, there are countless individuals who fall prey to the temptation of neglect, which is why developing a will of steel in addition to a chest of steel is a must.

Of course, maintaining the lower pecs is no pleasure cruise as it’s one of the slowest developing areas, but that’s where the will of steel comes in. With time and plenty of dedication, you’re sure to maintain those killer abs for a long time to comes.

However, a light-hearted attitude will have to be tossed out of the window. One of the first steps in maintaining a strong chest is to give up that “one exercise is enough” attitude. So, all you glutes and biceps aficionados (i.e. almost every fitness fanatic ever) a well-balanced physique is impossible without lower pec exercises. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 must do lower pec workouts to power up your lower chest.

#1 Incline Push Up

One of the best lower pec exercises, to begin with, are incline push-ups. Not only do they target the lower chest and triceps but also your shoulders, making it an all-round upper exercise of sorts. There’s just so much to gain from it, so why hold off practising?

Step 1: Begin by placing your hands on a bench in a push-up stance.

Step 2: Take the plank position stance with your legs extended and feet to the floor.

Step 3: Commence the push-ups by lowering your chest in a stable fashion before reverting to your original stance.

Important Tip: Start this exercise with 3 sets of 12 reps.

