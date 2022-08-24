5 Best No-Equipment Fat Burning Exercises for Women

Weightlifting and strength training are undoubtedly beneficial for women, but they are not compulsory for burning fat and developing strength. For most people, bodyweight or no-equipment exercises are enough to keep their body well-toned and in shape.

Fortunately, there are several no-equipment exercises that offer great fat-burning results. The best part is that these exercises can be done at home or at the gym with just your bodyweight as resistance.

So, whether you prefer to work out at home or want to take a break from dumbbells and other free weights, we’ve compiled a list of a few fat-burning no-equipment exercises you can do regularly to achieve great weight-loss results.

No-equipment Calorie-burning Exercises for Women

Here’s a look at five of the best body-burning exercises that require no equipment at all:

1) Plank Reach Under

Planks are one of the best no-equipment exercises that offer amazing full body benefits. Adding reach-under movements doubles the benefits and targets the core muscles even more.

To do this workout:

Get into a high plank position with your core engaged, hands under your shoulders and legs properly extended behind you.

Ensure your spine and neck are neutral, and your lower back doesn’t bend.

Lift your left hand off the floor, and move it back towards your right thigh. Tap it with your fingers, and return to the plank position.

Lift your right hand; move it towards your left thigh, and tap.

Return to the starting position. Complete two sets of ten reps on each side.

2) Skater Jump

Skater jumps are another amazing no-equipment dynamic exercise that works on the entire body without causing stress to the knee joints.

To do it:

Stand straight, and shift your weight on your left leg with your knee bent.

Bend your right knee so that your foot gets slightly off the floor.

Push off your left leg, and jump to your right, landing softly on the floor and keeping your hips down and back throughout the movement.

Reverse the move, and repeat. Gradually, increase your range of motion and speed.

3) Flutter Kick

Flutter kicks are an amazing no-equipment exercise for the core muscles and glutes.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with both legs extended in the air and body forming a 90-degree angle.

Lower your left leg towards the floor as far as you can while keeping the lower back straight.

As soon as your left leg reaches the floor, move your right leg the same way, and continue to alternate the up and down movement.

Complete 20 reps for three sets on each side.

4) In and Out Squat

In and out squats largely target some of the body’s strongest and biggest muscles and enhance the fat-burning process.

To do it:

Stand straight, and take a squat position with your ankles, hips and knees bent and both feet together.

Jump your feet out at the same time, and land into a squat without allowing your hips to lift.

Jump both feet back in, and return to the initial position.

Make sure to keep your hips and head down throughout the exercise.

Repeat for 40 seconds to up to a minute.

5) Push-up

Push-ups are a foundational no-equipment exercise that enhances the upper body, lower body, and core strength. To modify this exercise, place your knees on the floor, or simply perform it off an elevated platform, such as a bench.

To do this exercise:

Take a high plank position with your neck and head stable, palms under your shoulders, and pelvis tucked in.

Keep your shoulders and back down throughout the exercise.

Bace your core, and keep your spine flat as you lower your body towards the floor by bending your elbows and keeping them close to the body.

Lower down till your chest nearly touches the floor.

To come back up, extend your elbows, and push yourself up to return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for as many reps as you can.

Takeaway

Mix and match the aforementioned exercises, and incorporate them in your everyday fitness schedule. To get results quickly, be consistent, and eat clean and healthy foods.

