If you are willing to get moving after giving birth, several postpartum exercises can help you create an ideal postpartum workout plan.

Regular practice of certain exercises post-delivery not only helps reduce extra weight, but also boosts energy, alleviates body pain, strengthens the muscles that were stretched during pregnancy and birth, and even helps induce sleep. Moreover, postpartum exercises can prevent postpartum depression (PPD) as well.

To help you get your body back into shape, here are some of the best and most effective exercises that you must surely do after giving birth.

Best Postpartum Exercises For New Mothers

1. Kegels (Pelvic Floor Exercise)

Kegels are one of the best postpartum exercises that should be included in every new mom’s postpartum workout plan. This exercise strengthens the pelvic floor muscles and vaginal muscles as well.

Practicing it may also help prevent incontinence and accidentally passing stools. Women can do this exercise a few days after giving birth or as soon as they are mentally ready to start their fitness routine again.

To do this exercise:

Lie down or stand and tighten your pelvic floor muscles (the muscles used to stop the flow of urine).

Hold for a few seconds, then release.

Repeat the exercise a few times throughout the day.

When doing this effective postpartum pelvic floor exercise, do not tighten your abdomen, butts, or thighs, and also do not hold your breath. Avoid doing kegel exercises too often and also do not perform them while urinating.

2. Wall Plank Rotation

The wall plank rotation is among the most useful postpartum exercises, especially for women with diastasis recti issues or those who are recovering from a C-section.

To do this exercise:

Stand in front of a wall and position your feet at least 2-3 feet away from it.

Place your forearms straight against the wall and assume a standing plank position.

From there, turn your body to your right by retracting your shoulder muscles to get into a standing side plank position.

Hold for a few counts, then return to the center.

Now, turn to the opposite side and continue the exercise.

Repeat for 8-10 reps on both sides.

If you’ve recovered well and are physically and mentally ready to start your postpartum workout plan, then do standard planks instead of the wall variation.

3. Cat-Cow

Cat-cow is also among the most relaxing and strengthening postpartum exercises that help regain balance and improve posture, particularly after C-section. This exercise boosts overall flexibility and spinal strength, and even helps gently stretch the muscles in the neck and back.

To do this exercise:

Assume a tabletop position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees stacked below your hips.

Curve your spine up while contracting your belly button in towards your spine and bring your head down into the cat pose.

Now drop your stomach towards the floor and bring your head up towards the sky to get into the cow position.

Repeat the exercise by alternating between cat and cow.

4. Bird Dog

The bird dog is one of the best core-strengthening postpartum exercises that help with posture and stability. This pose also eases back pain that’s quite common after delivering a baby.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a tabletop position on all fours, and position your knees under your hips and ensure that your shoulders are directly above your hands.

Engage your abdominal muscles and keep a neutral spine throughout the exercise.

Now lift your left arm and right leg together while keeping your hips and shoulders perfectly parallel to the floor.

Tuck your chin in towards your chest and lengthen your neck as you hold this position for a few seconds.

Lower your leg and hand back to their starting position, then repeat the exercise with your opposite arm and leg.

Do 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

5. Diaphragmatic Breathing

Deep breathing or diaphragmatic breathing is an easy exercise that women can do just an hour after delivery. This exercise relaxes the abdominal muscles and helps tone the belly.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight and start taking deep breaths while inhaling air from the diaphragm.

Tighten your abs while inhaling, and as you exhale, relax.

As you start to recover, increase the amount of time you can hold the contraction of your abs.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned postpartum exercises are effective and relaxing, do not start an exercise program without consulting your doctor. You need to wait until your doctor gives you a thumbs up to start your workout routine after giving birth.

If you experience postpartum bleeding after exercising, it’s a sign that you are overexerting yourself. So, in this case, slow down and go for low-impact exercises such as walking or yoga. Stay hydrated and eat a nutritious diet, especially if you are breastfeeding.

