Yoga is one of the best ways to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. Regular practice of certain yoga poses not only helps to improve mobility in and around these muscles, but also helps alleviate the pain that occurs due to pelvis dysfunction.

The pelvic floor muscles are a very essential set of muscles that are situated in the pelvis. They start from the pubic bone and go all the way to the edge of the spine. While strong pelvic floor muscles can promote posture, improve core strength, and make sex better, weak pelvic floor muscles, on the other hand, can lead to constipation, urinary urgency, pain during sex, urinary tract infections, irritable bowel syndrome, and so on.

Yoga is a rejuvenating and calming practice that can offer amazing support to your pelvic floor muscles. It can improve the coordination of contractions and certainly control the aforementioned symptoms.

Yoga poses to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles

Here are the top 5 yoga poses to keep your pelvic floor strong and well-functioning. Aim to hold each of the given yoga poses for at least 20 seconds and breathe deeply throughout the movements.

1. Chair pose or Utkatasana

To do this pose:

Stand in tadasana with your arms fully stretched upwards and your fingertips straight towards the ceiling.

With your back straight, bend your knees and push your butts back to go into a squat. As you do this, ensure that your heels are planted firmly on the floor and your hips aren’t sinking lower than your knees.

Hold the posture for a few seconds and take long, deep breaths throughout the time. To deepen the pose, lift your pelvic floor muscles and then slowly lower them down again.

Repeat.

2. Garland pose or Malasana

To do this pose:

Stand with your feet together and position your hands on your sides. From there, stretch your feet a few inches away from one another and bring your hands in the front. Fold your hands in the prayer position and place them at the centre of your chest.

Maintain this position and slowly lower down into a deep squat by moving your chest forward and bending your knees. Remember to keep your back straight at all times and also do not bend your neck.

Hold the posture for a few seconds and close your eyes. Come back up to the starting position and repeat if needed.

3. Bridge pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

To do this pose:

Lie down on your back on a flat surface and position your arms on the sides with your palms facing down.

Bend your knees and keep your feet at a hip-width distance. Move your feet as close as you can to your hips and press down firmly onto your feet.

Inhale and lift your hips, raising from your pubic bone. Bring your hands under your back and roll your upper thighs in towards your body.

Press into your heels to balance yourself and try to lift your hips even higher. Ensure that your thighs are parallel to one another.

Hold this position for a few breaths and then lower your hips back to the floor.

4. Wide-legged forward bend pose or Prasarita Padottanasana

To do this pose:

Begin in a standing position with your legs wider than your hip distance. Position your hands on your hips and ensure that your spine and legs are stretched properly.

Lift your chest and bring your hands over your head as you bend your torso and fold forward in the front.

Place your hands at a shoulder distance on the floor and bring your head in between your legs or try to reach the floor.

Hold the position for a few long breaths.

5. Warrior II pose or Virbhadrasana II

To do this pose:

Stand tall with your legs 5 feet apart from one another.

Place your left foot at a 90-degree angle with your toes pointed out and keep your right foot at a 45-degree angle.

Position your hands outstretched to the sides and make sure they are at your shoulder level and parallel to the floor.

Now bend your left knee and keep your gaze on your left hand. As you do this, your left thigh should be parallel to the floor.

Hold onto this posture for a few seconds and then switch sides.

Takeaway

There are many factors that are responsible for weak pelvic floor muscles. In women, this includes pregnancy, menopause, childbirth, aging, lifting heavy weights, pelvic surgeries, and more. Regular and consistent practice of the aforementioned yoga poses, however, is one of the best ways to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and improve their functions.

Before incorporating these yoga poses into your routine, however, it is important to consult a doctor to determine whether these exercises are safe for your ongoing health condition or not. This is especially important if you are pregnant or have recently given birth.

Poll : 0 votes