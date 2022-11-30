5 Power-Boosting Kettlebell Exercises to Burn Fat

Kettlebell exercises have been the preferred way to improve fitness for a while, especially when it comes to losing weight.

Kettlebell exercises provide a full body workout along with providing a multitude of benefits, including improved mobility, better power, increased strength, blasting calories, and more.

Fat-burning Kettlebell Exercises

Here, we have created a list of the five best and most amazing power-boosting kettlebell exercises to help you burn fat:

1) Kettlebell Swing

It's one of the best power-boosting kettlebell exercises to burn fat and build power in the lower body. This exercise can engage muscles throughout the upper and lower body along with building greater strength in the core region.

How to do the exercise?

Assume a standing position with a wide stance and a kettlebell positioned on the ground just in front of your body.

Clutch the weight with both palms, and bring the kettlebell to your backside.

With momentum, swing the weight to the front, and bring it to shoulder height.

Lower it back in between your legs, and repeat.

2) Kettlebell Goblet Squat

It's another important kettlebell exercise that can boost body strength and blast fat. This exercise can also help in building strong legs along with enhancing body balance and stability.

How to do the exercise?

Start in an upright standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance while clutching a kettlebell between both palms and positioning it above chest height.

Squat towards the floor by pushing your hips to the back and bending your knees.

Press onto your heels to assume the standing position. Repeat.

Perform a few joint mobility exercises after doing this workout.

3) Kettlebell Clean and Press

It's one of best power-boosting kettlebell exercises that can help you burn fat by blasting a high number of calories and improving muscle endurance and strength. This exercise can also help you get a toned body.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a tall standing position while clutching the weight in one hand and positioning on your side.

Drive the kettlebell to shoulder height, and turn your palm so that it's facing the front.

Follow that with a standard overhead press by driving the weight straight to the ceiling, keeping your palms facing opposite the body.

You can also squat a bit to perform an overhead press for better balance. Repeat.

4) Kettlebell Lunge

Lunges are among the best kettlebell exercises and have a unilateral movement that can help fix muscle and strength imbalance along with burning fat. This exercise can also help in building explosive power and boosting body balance.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in an upright standing position while clutching the kettlebell in both palms and positioning it at chest height.

Lunge to the ground with one leg at the front and repeat. Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Kettlebell Deadlift

It's another decent power-boosting kettlebell exercise that can help engage the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. This exercise can also help you burn fat and strengthen the core muscles.

How to do the exercise?

Start with your feet apart at shoulder distance and a kettlebell positioned in front of your body.

Sit back by hinging down at your hips and bending your knees to clutch the handles of the kettlebell in both palms. Make sure your chest remains lifted.

Assume the standing position along with raising the weight off the ground and bringing it in front of your thighs, keeping your hands extended.

Repeat by lowering the kettlebell back towards the ground.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned power-boosting kettlebell exercises are among the best and most effective ones to burn fat and build overall strength.

You should start with some warm-up exercises before doing these kettlebell workouts to prepare your body and stretch the muscles. After completing these exercises, you should stretch to cool down to avoid any muscle pain.

It's also advised to add progressive overload to kettlebell workouts so that the body does not get used to it and for an additional resistance.

