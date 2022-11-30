5 Quick and Easy Bodyweight Exercises to Build More Muscle 

Bodyweight exercises can help you build a ton of muscle without going to the gym. All you need is a bit of free space and consistency.

Bodyweight training a.k.a calisthenics is also ideal for building real-world strength, improving mobility and increasing endurance. So, let's have a look at a few such quick and easy exercises to build muscle:

Bodyweight exercises to build muscle

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Push-up

If you're reading this and cannot perform at least five push-ups, you are either overweight, injured, or dangerously weak.

Push-ups are a versatile movement that has unlimited variations. They mainly target the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Instructions:

Place your hands slightly outside shoulder-width. Place your feet hip-width apart and parallel to each other.

The lower back should hold a neutral curve throughout the movement. That can be done by flexing your glutes and bracing your core. The shoulders and hips should be in a straight line.

Your ears should be in line with your shoulders.

Bend your elbows to lower your chest towards the floor. The chest, hips, and head should move in unison during the movement.

Try to touch your chest with the floor (you can slowly work up to this position). The nose, belly button, and chest should be at a similar level.

Push your body away from the floor using the pectorals and triceps,

Keep your core engaged throughout the movement. Repeat.

Add weight once you can do 25 reps in a row.

2) Squat

Squats are among the best bodyweight exercises that target the lower body. Use the following bodyweight variations to build aesthetic and athletic legs:

Overhead squats

Squat kickbacks

Cossack squats

Bulgarian split squats

Single-leg squat/ pistol squat

Sumo squats

Lateral squats

Jump squats (slowly progress to three-way jump squats)

Pulse squats

As squats are a bodyweight movement, you might require a higher rep range for adequate muscle activation.

3) Crunch/ Sit-up

Crunches and sit-ups are both excellent for developing core stability and abdominal hypertrophy. They can be done anywhere and do not require any extra equipment. You can add them to any cardio or core conditioning routine to maximize fat loss.

Read here about the correct way to perform them and the differences between crunches and sit-ups.

4) Inverted Row

Inverted rows are an excellent alternative for people who cannot do pull-ups. This exercise works the back, shoulders and core, and improves grip strength.

Instructions:

Grab the edges of a sturdy table with your palms. You can also use a broomstick or barbell to hold on to.

Lie on the floor facing the object of your choice. Make sure your soulders and head can clear whichever equipment you choose.

Use an overhand grip, with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Squeeze your glutes, and engage your core.

Your head, shoulders, hips, legs, and feet should be in a straight line.

Pull yourself up till your chest makes contact with the table or barbell.

Lower it slowly, focusing on contracting the back muscles.

Perform three sets of 8-12 reps. Once you have enough back strength, switch to pull-ups/ chin-ups.

5) Glute Bridge

The glute bridge helps build muscle in the glutes, abs, and lower back. It can ease lower back pain and help with postural issues.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent. Place your heels under your knees.

Raise your hips till your knees and head are in a straight line.

Squeeze your butt at the top of the bridge. Hold the contraction for a second.

Return to the starting position. Repeat.

Perform three sets of 12-15 reps.

Takeaway

Bodyweight exercises are great for muscle gain, especially for beginners. While you cannot look like Arnold Schwarzenegger with these exercises, they can definitely give you a strong, athletic body.

