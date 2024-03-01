5 reasons to start using filtered showerheads in your bathrooms

A good, relaxing shower is an experience like nothing else, but this is the time for an upgrade from normal showerheads to filtered showerheads. Good music, happy thoughts, and peace are the only things you need during a shower. However, one thing that might get neglected is the purity of the water that is pouring over your body.

Whether it is a cool shower to give your day a kickstart, or a warm shower after a long, busy day, if the water is muddy or smelly, it can ruin your whole experience. Moreover, it can also cause several types of skin and hair problems.

Therefore, this article enlists five compelling reasons why filtered showerheads need to be a part of your bathroom and what benefits they can provide you with.

Why should you get Filtered Showerheads?

Filtered showerheads work more than just removing dirt from water (Image by Lamai Prasitsuwan on Vecteezy)

Filtered showerheads have been trending over social media for quite a while now and the reason is simple. They provide you with cleaner water that is safe for your skin, hair, and overall health in general. Given that water at our homes comes from huge water storage facilities in our localities, it is important to understand that water quality is not always appropriate in all areas.

If you suspect that the water quality in your area is not good enough, installing showerheads with filters is the easiest method to curb this issue. Given the fact that water is our basic necessity and none of our daily work can be done without water, water purifiers and filtered showerheads are an investment you cannot skip.

Let’s look at five reasons why getting filtered showerheads installed in your bathroom can be more beneficial than you might think.

1. Achieving Healthy and Clear Skin

We spend so much regularly to maintain clear and soft skin, but we fail to realize that all of our expensive skincare products are wasted if the water we are using on our skin is dirty and contaminated with pollutants.

Hence, filtered showerheads come to our rescue as they help to purify water which when used, balances our skin pH, which is a factor extremely essential for healthy and youthful skin.

2. Reducing Hairfall and Dandruff

Impurities in water can damage your scalp (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The impurities and unbalanced pH levels of tap water are the main culprit behind your hair loss, hair greying, and dandruff issues. While genetics, diet, and other lifestyle choices also play a key role, one cannot neglect how much of an important role pure water plays in this.

Muddy water can leave your hair feeling greasy even after washing, and hard water can lead to bacterial growth in the scalp, ultimately causing dandruff and hair loss.

3. Removing Chlorine from Water

You must have heard that taking a shower after swimming in the pool is important, but did you ever think why? The answer is the presence of high amounts of chlorine in pool water, which is used to disinfect it.

Chlorine is also used at water storage facilities for disinfection and this chlorine can not only harm your skin and hair but can cause damage to your eyes and lungs as well. Good showerheads have filters containing specific substances aimed at making water chlorine-free.

4. Maintains Water Pressure

Hard water minerals get accumulated over time (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Over time, you must have seen scaly off-white deposits on your shower’s mouth. This happens due to the minerals present in hard water that get deposited in pipes, tap mouths, and shower mouths, leading to reduced water pressure.

However, filtered showerheads can solve this problem as well. They treat the hard water to reduce its mineral content which helps to prevent blockages.

5. Reduces Bad Odor

Many a time we observe that tap water looks clean but there is a strange smell. The smell can be due to dissolved pollutants, pesticides, and other chemicals.

Many filtered showerheads come with an activated charcoal layer. This charcoal layer not only removes pollutants but also takes away any sort of odor.

With all these benefits, filtered showerheads can be a great investment to enhance your shower experience and maintain hygiene by ensuring water purity. No more worrying about dirty or smelly water in your showers!