Is your Skin pH balanced? Look at 8 ways to maintain it

Skin pH is often an overlooked attribute because we fail to realize how all of the features of our skin like texture, tone, etc. are related to its pH only. While you might think that skin must have a neutral pH (equal to 7), actually, the pH of skin is weakly acidic (anywhere between 4 to 6).

pH actually stands for ‘Potential of Hydrogen’, indicating how much is the acidity level of a substance. A pH level between 0 and 7 is considered acidic, 7 is neutral, and between 7 and 14 is considered less acidic or more precisely, basic or alkaline.

pH-testing kits are available through which you can test the acidity levels of your skin easily in the comfort of your home. However, to get more accurate results and other insights about skin pH, it is best to consult a good dermatologist.

Below we have discussed eight important ways through which you can balance your skin pH and maintain healthy skin.

How to maintain skin pH?

Our skin pH depends on several factors like sweat and sebum protection, the area of the body being considered, age, and certain skin conditions as well. More covered body parts like armpits and genitals have a higher pH in comparison to the skin of exposed body parts.

Since natural skin pH is acidic, that is, between 4 and 6, the skin can experience dry patches, acne, and breakouts if the pH goes more on the alkaline side. Therefore, if you observe that your skin is showing symptoms of an unbalanced pH, here are some ways you can adapt to balance it out.

1. Checking the pH of water

Water purifiers can be installed on taps (Image by Dragana_Gordic on Freepik)

First comes first, and in the case of maintaining skin health, the first and the most primary thing is the cleanliness of the water we are using on our skin. Tap water is generally hard in nature.

This water has an alkaline pH, and therefore, is not suitable for your skin. To curb this issue, you can attach small-sized water purifiers to taps. Don’t forget to regularly clean these purifiers as well.

2. Avoiding hot water

Why should you not use hot water on your skin? (Image by Lifeforstock on Freepik)

Cold water will not wash your skin well and hot water may damage it. Thus, warm water is the best option.

But do not use hot water to your skin or hair; because it can make your skin dry by reducing its natural oils. This can alter the pH level of the skin, ultimately causing damage.

3. Using a gentle face cleanser

Avoid harsh facewashes (Image by Wayhomestudio on Freepik)

When you come home after a long day, the first thing you reach out for is generally your facewash. Facial cleansers are an important part of your skincare routine because they help remove dirt, dead skin, and makeup.

If you have acne-prone skin, an acid cleanser containing salicylic acid may be useful.

4. Top up with a toner

Toners can help tighten skin (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Toners are water-based, but astringents are alcohol-based. Toners and astringents are slightly acidic in nature, and thus, are great products to neutralize any alkalinity over the skin. They help to tighten the skin and reduce pores as well.

5. pH-based moisturizers

Your skin's best buddy? The moisturizer, obviously! (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

No matter what your skin type is, a pH-balanced moisturizer is a must-have in your skincare routine. Moisturizers come in cream, gel, lotion, or oil form. People can choose according to their preferences.

6. Say no to over-exfoliation

Chemical peels have acidic pH (Image by Wayhomestudio on Freepik)

If exfoliation is done regularly and correctly, it is good for your skin. However, excessive or vigorous exfoliation can damage your skin. Additionally, chemical peels are generally acidic and therefore help balance your skin pH, but you should remember not to over-exfoliate.

7. pH-Balanced shampoo and conditioner

Alkaline skin pH of the scalp can create problems (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Just as your skin needs a balanced pH, your scalp needs it too. Therefore, to avoid problems such as dandruff, hair tangles, and dry hair, you should choose a mild, pH-balanced shampoo and conditioner.

8. Focus on your diet

A good diet (Image by Wayhomestudio on Freepik)

No matter how much you take care of your skin from the outside, real skin health only comes from the inside. Therefore, what you eat is an important part of how your skin behaves.

Eating a healthy diet, exercising, and taking supplements when necessary are some of the steps that can help you achieve a balanced skin pH.

So, a few simple changes to your routine can help you maintain your skin pH. These steps can help you to maintain beautiful skin, while also maximizing the benefits of your skincare products.