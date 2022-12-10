5 Russian Twist Exercise Variations to Work on Your Core

The Russian twist is a staple exercise in every core and abs workout. This exercise is one of the best ways to develop core strength and stability.

While the traditional Russian twist is considered the best when it comes to increasing core strength, there are various Russian twist variations you can do to target your muscles more effectively. These variations can help keep your workout routine more effective, interesting, and challenging.

On that note, we’ve rounded up a few best Russian twist exercise variations that can work your core muscles more efficiently.

Russian Twist Exercise Variations

Here’s a look at the top five variations of Russian twists you can try in your next gym workout:

1) Weighted Russian twist

It's one of the best Russian twist exercise variations that’s done with any kind of weight – a dumbbell, kettlebell, stability ball, weight plate, etc. Holding a weight challenges core stability and is even more beneficial.

To do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell, kettlebell, weight plate, or stability ball between both hands. Sit straight on the floor, and keep your knees bent.

Lean back at a 45-degree angle while keeping your heels grounded on the floor. Engage your abs, and squeeze your glutes as you rotate the weight from one side to the other. Ensure that you rotate at your waist, and keep your shoulders straight.

Allow your head to move in line with your shoulders, and do not arch your spine.

Complete a few reps on both sides.

2) Russian twist with a mini band

This is another one of the best Russian twist exercise variations that adds extra resistance to this core-strengthening exercise.

To do the exercise:

Begin in a seated position with your heels on the floor and knees properly bent.

Extend your arms straight out in front of your chest; lean back, and loop a mini band around your wrists.

Press the back of your wrists to keep tension on the band.

Maintain this position, and start to twist your torso to the right while keeping the rest of the body stable.

Engage your abs, and keep your chest lifted throughout the exercise. Press your tailbone for balance.

Return to the center, and repeat the twist on the left side. Continue for a few reps.

3) Bicycle Russian twist

The bicycle Russian twist helps increase stability and strength throughout the core but focuses more on the obliques.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight on the floor with your arms and legs extended straight in front of you. Lean back at a 45-degree angle.

Draw your right knee towards your chest, and rotate your arms and torso towards that knee. Hold for two breaths, and come back to the starting position.

Extend your leg, and twist to the other side while pulling your left knee towards your chest.

Remember to keep your feet off the floor and torso at a 45-degree angle throughout the exercise.

Complete a few reps on both sides.

4) Decline bench Russian twist

This is one of the best Russian twist variations to level up the workout. You will need an exercise bench to do this exercise.

To do this variation:

Sit at a decline bench with your legs resting on the pads.

Hold a dumbbell or any other weight at stomach level. Lean back at a 45-degree angle.

With your elbows bent and hands holding the weight, rotate your torso from one side to the other. Return to the center, and rotate to the opposite side.

Complete a few reps.

5) Exercise ball Russian twist

This is one of the most challenging Russian twist exercise variations, as it requires you to balance on a huge inflatable ball.

To do the exercise:

Sit on an exercise ball with your feet on the floor.

Slowly lean back, and walk your legs out along the ball. Ensure that the upper back and shoulders are the only parts touching the ball.

Grab a dumbbell in your hand. With your back flat and core engaged, start to rotate the upper body, and roll onto your left shoulder.

Return to the starting position, and rotate to the right. Continue the movement for a few reps.

Takeaway

While doing the aforementioned Russian twist exercise variations, make sure to perform them in the right form to prevent injuries and to get the most out of them.

If you're new to strength training, start slow, and do the given variations without using any weight. If any exercise feels uncomfortable or painful around the midsection, stop immediately.

Poll : 0 votes