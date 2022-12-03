5 Weight Bench Exercises to Get Full Body Workout

If you want to get a full body workout, incorporating some weight bench exercises into your routine can be worth it.

The weight bench, aka the exercise bench, is an all-round piece of equipment that can be used for pretty much every exercise. Using it in your regular training routine can help you get a productive full body workout not only at the gym but at home too.

Contrary to what some may believe; an exercise bench is not just for bench presses; in fact, there is a plethora of weight bench exercises that can be done to train and strengthen the lower body, upper body, and core.

Not sure where to start? Don’t stress out — we’ve compiled a list of some of the best exercises for you to begin your full body training on this versatile piece of equipment.

Bench Press and other Weight bench exercises

Read on to learn about the five best weight bench exercises to get full body benefits.

1) Bench press

The bench press is a classic and one of the most popular weight bench exercises to train the chest muscles.

It's a staple exercise in almost every upper body training session. Primarily, it targets the pectoralis major, but it also works the shoulders and triceps. Some great bench press variations include decline bench press, incline bench press, Smith machine bench press, etc.

How to do it:

Lie on your back on a flat bench, and grab a barbell with your hands at shoulder width. Position the barbell over your chest. Engage your shoulder blades, and press them into the bench.

With your core muscles engaged and abs tight, lift the barbell straight up without locking your elbows. As you lift, make sure to keep your upper back tight and engaged.

Slowly descend the bar over your chest in a straight line, and push it again by pressing your back into the bench.

Push your feet into the floor for better support. Complete the desired number of reps.

2) Dumbbell row

Dumbbell rows are another classic weight bench workout that targets the mid-back, traps, and lats. This exercise trains the back one side at a time and helps maintain a symmetrical and well-shaped back.

How to do it?

Place your right knee and right hand on the bench, and grab a dumbbell in your left hand.

Slightly lean forward; lower the dumbbell, and pull it back by bringing your elbow backwards. Stop when the dumbbell reaches waist height.

Keep your mid-back engaged throughout the exercise.

Repeat for the desired number of reps, and switch sides.

3) Decline sit-up

Want to work on your abs and core muscles? Try the decline sit-up.

Decline sit-ups are one of the best weight bench exercises to boost core strength and train the abs. This exercise stabilizes the body and helps make the upper body stronger and more powerful.

How to do it:

Set the weight bench at an angle of approximately 45 degrees. Sit straight, and position your legs on the foot pads.

Cross your arms around your chest, or simply place your hands behind your head. Lean back to position yourself comfortably on the backrest.

Maintain this position, and lift yourself till your chest nearly reaches the thighs. Slowly lower back down, and repeat.

4) Reverse fly

The reverse fly is a great exercise to strengthen the chest, shoulders, and back muscles. Doing this exercise consistently helps promote good posture and also keeps you away from all types of back problems.

How to do it:

Set the weight bench at an angle of 40 degrees.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and sit in a prone position i.e., with your chest facing the back of the bench.

Grab the dumbbells using a neutral grip, with your palms facing each other.

Position your feet on the floor, and ensure that your arms are hanging forward.

Moving only your shoulders, lift the dumbbells out to your sides till they get parallel to the floor.

While lifting the dumbbells, remember to keep your elbows slightly bent.

Slowly lower the dumbbells back to their starting position, and repeat.

5) Dumbbell pullover

The dumbbell pullover is a great weight bench exercises that primarily targets the triceps, biceps, lats, and pecs. As this exercise involves overhead pulling movement, do the movement slowly with control.

How to do it:

Lie down straight on a flat bench, with your feet on the floor and upper back pressed firmly on the bench.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and extend your arms up over your head.

Lower the dumbbell behind your head, and make sure to keep your elbows slightly bent.

Push the dumbbell up again, and continue the exercise for a few reps.

Takeaway

Each of the aforementioned weight bench exercises can be modified to match your fitness level. If you're a beginner, start with light weights, and have a spotter or someone to help you lift.

Aim for only 8-10 reps so that your muscles don’t get overstrained too quickly. If you're an advanced exerciser, go for heavy weights, but be mindful of your form. Either way, remember to be consistent with your practice; focus on the right form, and practice these weight bench exercises safely.

Poll : 0 votes