5 Simple Stretching Exercises You Can Do Every Day

Any comprehensive exercise programme should include stretching exercises. Yet many fail to pay attention to this aspect. Exercises for flexibility are just as important as ones to build power, strength, and endurance.

Almost everyone can benefit from stretching, as many of us sit for extended lengths regularly due to our job, long commute, or the type of entertainment we select, which can contribute to tight or stiff muscles.

Regular stretching exercises reduce muscular tension, enhance posture, help you have a greater range of motion in your joints, and improve blood circulation. Additionally, they improve athletic performance and lower the risk of injury.

What Stretching Exercises Should I Do Every Day?

Although it is preferable to stretch when your muscles are warm, like after a walk or an exercise, you should stretch whenever you can as it is a healthy habit.

Here’s a list of five easy stretching exercises to incorporate into your daily routine. Do them for as long as it takes you to take five to six slow, deep breaths. So, read on.

1. Triceps Stretch

One of the most well-known upper-body stretching exercises, the triceps stretch helps open up the muscles at the back of the upper arms and is excellent when done it after an exercise for the chest or shoulders.

Here’s how you should do it:

With your feet hip-width apart and arms raised in the air, kneel, sit, or stand tall.

Your right hand should touch the top middle of your back as you bend your right elbow.

Grab the area directly below your right elbow with your left hand extended overhead.

Pull your right elbow gently in that direction.

Repeat while switching arms.

2. Standing Quad Stretch

This stretching exercise can aid in releasing tension that has built up in the hip and thigh muscles throughout the day. Maintaining this flexibility may aid in preventing knee and back pain.

Here’s how you should do it:

Stand up, and hold on to a wall or a chair's back if you need support.

To bring the left foot towards your glutes, grab the top of the foot with your left hand, and bend your left knee so that it's parallel to the ground.

On the front of your leg, you should feel a stretch.

To get a deeper stretch, push your hips forward.

Repeat 1–3 times per leg while holding for 15–30 seconds on each side.

3. Chest and Shoulder Stretch

This simple stretching exercise works wonders for stiff shoulders and chest muscles.

Here’s how you should do it:

Move your hands behind your back while sitting or standing, keeping your arms straight.

Just extend your hands towards the ceiling as far as is comfortable.

The chest and shoulders should feel stretched.

Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds.

Repeat at least six times.

4) Seated spinal twist

Spinal twists are a fabulous stress-relieving workout, as they can reduce back discomfort and enhance mobility. You can skip this exercise if you have any disk or spinal issues that could exacerbate with twisting.

Instructions to follow:

Cross your legs so that your left leg is on top, and sit on the floor.

Put your foot on the ground beside your right knee, and cross your left leg over your right leg so that your left knee is pointed upward.

With your left leg acting as leverage, gently turn your shoulders to the left.

Go only as far as you feel at ease. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.

Twist on the other side.

5) Bound angle stretch

This stretching exercise aids in releasing tension in the inner thighs and hips.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit on the ground while keeping your feet together and touching.

Stretch your spine by placing your hands on your feet.

Shift your weight forward off your tailbone as though a cord were tugging you to the ceiling.

Lean forward with a flat back, moving your head toward your feet with your arms.

Go only as far as you feel at ease. Hold the position for 30-60 seconds.

Takeaway

Our muscles tend to tug at our skeletal structure as we age, making us stiffer. When you stretch, you lengthen your muscles around the joints, assisting in improving the range of motion and assisting in preventing injury.

