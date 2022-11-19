5 Simple Ways to Stop Feeling Embarrassed about Your Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental health concerns in America. It's a mental health disease marked by ongoing sadness, hopelessness, and negative mood.

The World Health Organization estimates that depression impacts 350 million people worldwide. Although depression and other mental health issues are widespread, stigmas still surround them. According to research, only 25% adults who experience mental health symptoms think that others have compassion for people struggling with mental health issues.

The stigma surrounding mental health illnesses can cause shame and embarrassment in many. That prevents them from seeking the desired help and treatment. It may also worsen the symptoms associated.

While our society is progressing in terms of how we perceive mental health illnesses, there's a long way to go for individuals with mental health concerns to not experience shame and guilt.

Ways to Stop Feeling Embarrassed about Your Depression

You're not the only one who may experience a mental health condition. You are also not the only one who may experience shame and embarrassment related to your condition, but you don't have to keep feeling like that.

Shame and embarrassment are like a spiral. It can make one feel that they're not fully present in a situation. Here are five ways to stop feeling embarrassed about your depression:

1) Write it Down

Writing or even thinking freely about your shame might be almost as helpful if you are hesitant to address it with someone else, even a compassionate therapist.

Writing is a simple approach to cultivate mindfulness and create healthy distance from negative thought patterns. Simply put: writing down your experience helps you be more in the moment and more aware of the reality of your circumstances.

For example: you can write a few paragraphs describing how you felt when someone called out your depression, or your coworker pointed out that it's just laziness.

After 20 minutes of writing, you will almost certainly be able to step back and look at the experience more objectively. You may realize that while it may not seem as bad or terrible the next day, it almost certainly won't feel that way in a week, month, or year.

2) Ignorance is not bliss

Many pop culture artists, actors, and musicians have opened up about their mental health concerns. They do that in the recognition that ignorance is not key or treatment for mental health concerns.

When we ignore emotions, thoughts, and behaviors associated with what damages our well-being, we fall into a deep spiral.

However, you will discover something unexpected if you reflect on, discuss, or write about whatever it was that caused you to feel ashamed. You begin to feel a lot less ashamed after the first few minutes of talking about it, or even after the first few seconds.

3) Show yourself compassion

We are frequently a lot tougher on ourselves than we are on our loved ones, close friends, or strangers. Try to be kind to yourself if you criticize your depression. What would you say if another person was going through the same thing?

The nature of depression can make it very challenging to practice self-compassion. Self-care is simply not a high priority due to negative thoughts, depressed mood, exhaustion, and lack of motivation.

Despite how difficult it may be, admit that you're having trouble. Allow yourself to heal without the pressure of having to meet unreasonably high standards. Every day, regardless of how minor they may appear, remember to rejoice in your wins.

4) Ignore negative talk

Some expressions, such as "Get over it" and "Others are worse off than me," imply that all it takes to treat depression is positive thinking. If that does not happen, you may feel humiliated or even guilty for not thinking favorably enough.

Keep in mind that depression has an impact on brain function. You wouldn't advise someone with high blood pressure to imagine nice thoughts to lower their pressure, and the same is true with depression. There's never any shame in needing medical treatment for depression to control the symptoms.

5) Seek Help

While it can be difficult to seek help, especially from a mental health professional, it may be one of the best ways to work on shame and embarrassment. When we have a cold, we can manage it sometimes on our own and feel better.

However, if you have a severe physical illness, you tend to visit a physician. Similarly, if you feel sad or typically anxious, it’s okay to take care of your own mental health. However, when you notice that these emotions and thoughts are disrupting your day-to-day life, it is a good idea to seek professional help.

Takeaway

When you experience shame, your natural impulse is to hide unpleasant events, comments, or interactions about depression in the depths of your mind. However, if you've ever dealt with crippling humiliation, you know that it never helps.

It's important to remember that once in a while, we all experience shame and embarrassment around our concerns. However, that doesn't determine how our lives will be after we seek appropriate help and treatment.

