5 surprising health benefits of sleeping outdoor

Struggling to get good sleep and tired of all that tossing and turning? Don't worry you are not alone. In fact, there are about 50 million Americans right now who suffer from chronic insomnia, according to the National Institutes of Health.

But what if there were a simple solution that could help you get more sleep? Well, there is! And it involves spending some time outdoors during the day and even before bedtime.

Benefits of Sleeping Outdoors

1) Reduces Stress

Outdoors are a great place to relieve stress and leave your worries. The simple physical act of sleeping outdoors is calming, and the lack of distractions helps our mind to focus on breathing and relax.

reduces stress levels (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro Studio)

It's also important for people who are experiencing high levels of stress to get out in nature more often. Various studies show that spending time in nature lowers your cortisol levels. Low cortisol levels reduce the feeling of depression, and anxiety improving your overall mood.

2) Increases your creativity

For artists and anybody who seeks inspiration, the outdoors is an ideal place to think. It's quiet, there are no distractions and you are surrounded with nature. The fresh air, lack of pollution, and open space help you to focus on your thoughts.

boosts your creativity (Image via Pexels / Pixabay)

The benefits of sleeping outdoors also help to boost your creativity. When we are away from the city means our brain is not overworked. You have plenty of time to think more clearly and this is helpful for those who work on creative projects like writing or making art.

3) Improves your health

Sleeping outdoors can even have a positive effect on your health. There are several studies that have shown this to be true, and these studies have shown that sleeping outside has many benefits for both mental and physical health.

Boosts your health (Image via Pexels / Bich Tran)

Sleeping under the stars has been shown in multiple studies that it can lower blood pressure, reduce stress levels and even boost immunity. Spending time in nature is also known as "green exercise" because it can make you feel energized. It's beneficial when used alongside traditional therapy methods such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

4) Boosts your mood

As you are probably aware, sleep is essential to our health and well-being. However, many of us don't get enough sleep on a regular basis. The reason for this is often due to stress or anxiety, which can cause disturbed sleep patterns that can mess up our physical and mental health.

If you suffer from depression or anxiety, sleeping outdoors can be helpful as it gives you the chance to escape from your worries for a night. It can make you feel calmer and more at peace than it does when you sleep at home.

5) Enjoy the wilderness

Sleeping in the wilderness is an excellent way to get away from your daily routine and enjoy the great outdoors. When you're out in nature, you won't feel as stressed out or overwhelmed by life's challenges because there are fewer distractions than when you are surrounded by buildings and people.

less distractions (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

Furthermore, sleeping outdoors gives you an opportunity for self-reflection; it helps us understand what makes us happy or unhappy so we can make better decisions about our lives moving forward.

If you are looking for a new way to get enough sleep and also a reason to travel, sleeping outdoors is the perfect solution. All you need is some space, tent or hammock to unwind and relax!

