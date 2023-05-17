Self reflection: How looking inwards determines your future

Self reflection is related to the study of consciousness, mindfulness in general and the philosophy of mind.

Self reflection is one way of accessing the unconscious, which involves holding a mirror up to our inner self and analyzing what we see or feel as objectively as possible to understand ourselves better and how we think, feel and behave.

Human self reflection is the ability to engage in introspection and openness to learn something about their underlying nature, purpose and essence. Self-reflection invariably leads to research into the human situation and the nature of humanity.

What is self reflection?

The evaluation of one's own conscious emotions and thoughts is known as self reflection. In psychology, self reflection is solely concerned with observing one's mental state, but in a spiritual setting, it may relate to the study of one's soul.

So much of our habits and patterns of behaviour are hidden in our subconscious, a part that is hidden below the conscious. They function in a sort of control room, influencing how we think, behave and react, which can frequently cause difficulties for us. If we want to be in charge, we must look beyond the conscious mind into the control room and modify some of the programmings that no longer serves us.

To increase the utility of having experiences, self reflection is essential in learning situations. Instead of simply moving on to the next task, we might reflect on the process and outcome of the previous one and reconsider the worth of the experience for us. It's also a key step in enhancing self-awareness.

How do I start with self reflection?

To quieten your thoughts, start out with a brief meditation, perhaps several deep breaths or rhythmic breathing. Deep self-reflection can feel like attempting to calm a roaring sea at times, so talk yourself down if that helps, and ask questions to get to the bottom of your problem.

Once you've reached a state of peace and silence, turn your attention inward. Choose a specific issue you want to change. Bring to mind an important incident. Consider the following:

What thoughts come to mind when you consider this issue?

What emotions does it evoke in you?

What do you think about it?

Try to gaze deeper with your thoughts quieted. Intentionally return to the most significant place in this recollection. Take your time with these types of inward search-and-discovery trips through self reflection.

It will also increase your self-awareness. You're on a journey to integrity and better control over your life once you're conscious of your inner conditioning.

What is the significance of self reflection?

When we practice self-reflection, we cultivate what's referred to as an inner witness.

That's the ability to take a look at oneself from a distance, including your own thoughts and what lies underlying the thoughts and feelings. It's similar to looking in the mirror, but the potential and relevance of self-reflection go much deeper than physical appearance.

Self reflection is a necessary skill for personal development. We walk around oblivious and are frequently reactive to others as well as our own selves if we don't have it.

If you've ever had an emotional reaction to anything or said something you later regretted, you can understand how self-reflection may help you choose healthy reactions and change behaviours that aren't working for you.

The significance of self-reflection rests in its power to help you create positive transformation, not in its ability to drag you down. Instead, let self-reflection guide you to new ways to support yourself, practice self-compassion, and connect with your deepest knowing.

According to research, turning inward might boost emotional intelligence, making it simpler to deal with life's obstacles.

The hustle and bustle of daily life might make it difficult to delve inward and concentrate on how we feel and what we think. However, introspection or self-reflection can lead to insight, which can change how we see ourselves and others.

Remain kind to yourself as you reflect and engage in deep self-care. The idea is not to judge your past actions but to reflect on them, gain insight on them, and make modifications that you believe are suitable for you at that moment. You may grow healthier, balanced and more joyful as you develop new behaviours based on self-awareness.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

