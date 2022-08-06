5 Toughest Yoga Poses to Master

If you are looking for a list of the toughest yoga poses, you've come to the right place.

If you have mastered all the basic yoga poses, maybe it's time for you to look ahead and try your hand at some of the tougher ones.

Toughest Yoga Poses

Check out these five tough yoga poses:

1) Pungu Mayurasana

This pose is an advanced variation of the Mayurasana, which is already a difficult pose.

The Pungu Mayurasana improves digestion and helps cure dyspepsia and stomach issues like chronic gastritis. It strengthens the wrists and forearms, abdominal muscles, back and leg too.

Here's how you can perform the Pungu Mayurasana:

Begin in Vajrasana.

Your right hand should be positioned between your knees with the fingers pointed outward. Separate your knees.

Kneel down, and place your left hand on the ground in front of you. The closer, the better. Bending your right elbow, spin it inward, and place it close to your naval.

Straightening your knees, point your toes back; combine both feet, and stretch your hands forward while keeping your elbow pressed against your stomach.

Try to move your weight forward while keeping your body straight and tight (if your back curves, it will be difficult to assume the posture).

That will cause your feet to rise (avoid jumping into the posture; because of the momentum you might lose balance). Try to maintain the pose for as long as possible.

Come back down, and relax for a few breaths; try with the other hand.

2) Visvamitrasana

The Visvamitrasana strengthens the upper body, wrists, legs, outer hips and deep gluteal muscles.

Here's how you can perform the Visvamitrasana:

Enter the Downward-Facing Dog pose, and take a few deep breaths.

Step your right foot forward and around your right hand as you inhale.

Your upper right arm should rest on the back of your right thigh.

Hop your left foot a few inches toward your right hand to shorten your stride and get it there.

Exhale, and bend your right knee. Work your right shoulder underneath your right leg while pressing your right hand against the calf muscle.

Place your right hand on the floor; swivel to the left, and straighten your left leg while pressing your left foot into the ground.

Straighten the right leg, and lift it off the floor at the same time.

Extend the left arm vertically and straight up; raise your head, and look upward.

3) Eka Pada Sirsasana

The Eka Pada Sirsasana opens up your hips, improves blood circulation, strengthens your core, stretches your back and releases stiffness.

Here's how you can do the Eka Pada Sirsasana:

Stretch your legs out in front of you as you sit down.

Take a breath in, and place both hands on the right ankle.

Breathe in as you lift your right foot off the ground while keeping your knee bent.

Draw your right knee towards the rear of the room while placing your hands on your ankle.

To bring the right sitting bone closer to the left, exhale, and move your right hip forward.

Bending slightly forward, put your right leg behind your neck, and put your right shoulder behind your right calf. Breathe normally.

The right leg's outer shin should contact the base of the neck just above the ankle. To place the foot and leg where your neck and upper back connect can be an issue.

The delicate cervical vertebrae are put in risk if the foot is placed right behind the centre of your neck or too far up towards your head, which will force your head forward.

Press your hands together in Anjali Mudra (Salutation Seal) in front of your heart.

4) Yoganidrasana

The Yoganidrasana, an advanced level inverted forward bend reclining yoga pose, targets the spine and hamstrings. It's best suited for experienced practicioners.

Here's how you can do this pose:

Lay down on your back. As you extend both legs above your head, take a breath.

Breathe out as you flex your knees, and place them beneath your shoulders.

Taking hold of the left foot with both hands, lift your head, and place the left leg behind your neck, breathing slowly.

Work it down towards the back of your right shoulder, behind your neck.

Take your right foot in both hands, and cross it over the top of your left foot by bringing it behind your neck, with toes pointed.

Spread your feet apart to create a pillow for the head by pulling them apart from one another.

Clasp your fingers together, and extend both of your arms behind your back.

Take a moment to raise your head, and take 20 to 30 smooth deep breaths.

5) Vrischikasana

The Scorpion Stance, also known as Vrishchikasana, is beneficial for the nerves and endocrine glands, and has anti-ageing properties.

Here's how you can do the Vrischikasana:

Come to a forearm position on a mat.

To elevate your head without pinching the back of your neck, bend your knees, and look forward as you begin to draw a broad curve in your spine (cervical spine).

Your hips should be essentially over your shoulders when you're in the forearm stand.

Your hips and pelvis need to descend forward to hover over the top of your head for your body to assume the traditional C-shape of the Scorpion. That becomes easier when you start to extend your spine's curve.

You should draw your two big toes together to make contact while keeping your knees wide apart.

Try to bring your toes up towards the top of your head with enough repetition.

To exit from the pose, straighten your legs to neutralise your spine.

Stand on your forearms before lowering one leg at a time to the floor.

Takeaway

The aforementioned advanced yoga poses should be tried in the presence of a yoga instructor. It takes a lot of practice to get them right, so don't be disheartened if you're unable to do them in your first few tries.

