5 Tricep Kickback Alternatives for Huge Triceps

There are several tricep kickback alternatives available to bodybuilders and lifters, and perhaps the most obvious alternative is a tricep pushdown. Fortunately for us, both of these movements are very similar in terms of brachialis activation and stimulating the triceps.

In this article, we'll take a look at five potential alternatives for the tricep kickback that share its function while presenting fewer characteristic drawbacks. These alternative workouts will hopefully allow you to exercise better!

Best Tricep Kickback Alternative for Huge Triceps

If you want your triceps to work, but don't have a lot of time, using free weights is the best way to go. Therefore, one of the best ways to work your triceps is to use a dumbbell.

Overhead tricep extension is effective in building shoulder strength. (Image via Unsplash / Ryan Hoffman)

1) Overhead Tricep Extension

The overhead tricep extension is a great alternative to the tricep kickback. While it has fewer risks and allows you to use heavier loads, the overhead tricep extension will also help you build strength in your elbows and stimulate more muscle fibers than the kickback.

The overhead triceps extension offers several benefits over the triceps kickback, including greater elbow extension strength and longer time under tension. It also lacks many of the disadvantages associated with triceps kickbacks, making it possibly the best alternative to the exercise.

2) Close Grip Bench Press

If you're looking to build your triceps, the close grip bench press is a better choice than a tricep kickback because it requires more weight, works more muscles, and places more stress on the inner head of the triceps.

However, you'll need to alter your training regimen when switching from kickbacks to close grip bench presses.

3) Rope Tricep Pushdowns

The rope triceps pushdown is a variation of the triceps kickback that can be performed on a cable machine, providing similar benefits with none of the drawbacks.

The rope triceps pushdown is an alternative to the triceps kickback, as both exercises work the same muscle groups, but with different degrees of resistance. When performing one exercise instead of the other, no alteration in training is required.

4) Overhead Cable Tricep Extensions

The overhead cable triceps extension is a bit more complex mechanically than some other triceps exercises, but it's still a good choice if you want to isolate your triceps.

As a result, the overhead cable triceps extension is considered to be an alternative to the triceps kickback exercise. It has several advantages over the kickback exercise, including a full range of motion, reinforcement of the elbow extension biomechanics, and greater focus on the lateral head of the triceps muscle.

5) Single-Hand Cable Tricep Kickbacks

Cable kickback trains your triceps better and reduces strain. (Image via Unsplash / Daniel Apodaca)

The cable triceps kickback is a modified version of the standard triceps kickback exercise. Using a cable machine, you can adjust the angle of resistance so that your arms are at an angle that trains your triceps better and reduces strain on your elbow.

Additionally, because machines use cables and levers to control weights, you can use a greater weight than you could if you were using free weights.

Takeaway

While you may ultimately decide to continue performing the tricep kickback exercise in order to increase the size and strength of your triceps, you should be aware of both its benefits and shortcomings as an exercise. In doing so, you will hopefully be able to exercise a greater degree of self-restraint when it comes to incorporating this exercise into your workout routine.

