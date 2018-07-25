5 Upper Ab Workouts To Get Perfect Abs

When you say that you are training your core, it includes various areas. These areas include your upper abs, lower abs, obliques etc. However, it is extremely difficult to differentiate between upper and lower abs, as the exercises for one might allow you to train the other simultaneously. Nevertheless, it does not mean that you would necessarily want to train both at the same time. So we have listed a few ab workout tips that will help you train your upper abs.

Before we start off with the exercises, it is important to understand some tips when it comes to training your abdominal muscles. These are:

1. The way you breathe is very important. Exhaling and inhaling form, to a large extent, the crux of the exercise. You must exhale when you are contracting the muscle and inhale when you are relaxing them.

2. Cardio is a necessary condition for toned and flat abs. Even though we do not list it out as a separate exercise routine, introducing a 30-40 minutes cardio session in the form of a brisk walk, jog, swim etc. can prove to be beneficial.

3. Do not concentrate on the number of reps or sets you do. Your posture and form remain crucial when you are doing these exercises. Reduce the number of reps and pay attention on how to do the movements.

4. Do not stop the moment you start feeling a burn. Keep going and stop only after the set is complete. Remember, no pain, no gain.

5. Upper abs are the hardest to work on, as compared to your midsection and the lower section. Train religiously to see the difference.

These are some important tips you must keep in mind before you start working on your upper abs.

Exercise #1

Crunches

These are the basic crunches that work very well when it comes to upper abs workout.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor and bend your knees such that your feet are flat on the floor.

Step 2: Place your hands behind your head or extend them in front of you.

Step 3: Curl your upper body forward and raise your head and shoulder blades off the floor. Engage your core through it.

Step 4: Get back to the floor and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each. Avoid straining your neck in the process.

