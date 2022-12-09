5 Vertical Leg Crunch Exercise Variations For Strong Core

Whether you're looking to build up a strong core or want to get into shape, the vertical leg crunch is one of the best exercises.

The vertical leg crunch is a variation of a traditional sit-up, which targets all the major muscles in the abdomen. It also strengthens the shoulders, arms, and back. By doing this exercise on an incline bench or with ankle weights attached, you can increase its intensity and work multiple muscle groups at once.

In this article, we will outline a few new ways to perform this common core-strengthening exercise so that it never becomes boring.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness Leg raises are a simple and effective move to target your abs and build your core strength. Unlike crunches, leg raises target your lower stomach muscles, which can be tricky to tone up. Try this challenge for 30 seconds without stopping – and you will seriously feel the burn. Leg raises are a simple and effective move to target your abs and build your core strength. Unlike crunches, leg raises target your lower stomach muscles, which can be tricky to tone up. Try this challenge for 30 seconds without stopping – and you will seriously feel the burn. https://t.co/58W8Dw5bot

Best Vertical Leg Crunch Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Standard Vertical Leg Crunch

The standard vertical leg crunch puts the abs to the test by contracting the core more efficiently than regular crunches.

Here's how it's done:

Lie down, and place your feet hip-width apart.

Place your hands behind your head (or under your chin if you have a hard time keeping them out of the way).

Slowly lift your legs off the ground, and bring them towards your chest till they're parallel to the floor (or as close as possible).

Pause, and lower your legs back down towards the starting position while maintaining a straight line from head to toe throughout the movement.

#2 Bent-knee Vertical Leg Crunch

Bent-knee leg crunches are an easier alternative to standard vertical leg crunches, that can help you ease into the exercise.

To do this exercise, lie on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees. Proceed as follows:

Your feet should be flat on the ground to begin with, and arms can either be by your side or crossed over each other.

Lift your legs off the ground, and bring them up towards your chest without letting them touch.

Hold for a few seconds, and perform ten crunches. Lower back down till both legs are straight again.

Repeat ten more times before switching sides.

If you have trouble keeping tension in the core while doing the exercise, try using hand weights to help create more resistance during the movement.

#3 Single-leg Vertical Leg Crunch

The single-leg vertical leg crunch is a variation of the basic crunch. It's great for people who want to work their core from different angles and train their obliques.

To do it:

Start lying on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart.

Place one hand behind your head for support, and lift up one leg so that it forms a 90-degree angle with the body.

Crunch and contract your core while keeping one leg suspended in the air.

Slowly lower yourself down till both shoulders are once again touching the mat.

Repeat till you've completed eight reps per side before switching sides and repeating the steps above.

#4 Weighted Vertical Leg Crunch

You can add a total body challenge to your vertical leg crunch by holding a weight or medicine ball.

Do this exercise as follows:

Hold the weight close to your chest with both hands, and perform a vertical leg crunch. Contract your core while keeping your legs raised.

Lift the arm holding the weight up, keeping it close to your chest, and bring it down for an alternating movement.

The added tension of holding a weight can help tone up the midsection, strengthen the core muscles, and improve balance.

#5 Bicycle Vertical Leg Crunch

The bicycle crunch is a variation of the standard vertical leg crunch. It's an advanced exercise that requires a strong core and good hip flexibility. You can do it with your hands behind your head, on the floor, or on your chest.

The bicycle crunch is a great way to build up core strength. It targets the rectus abdominis, which is one of the most important muscles in the body when it comes to maintaining good posture and balance. You can do this exercise by lying down on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees and feet flat on the floor.

It's done as follows:

The basic form of the exercise involves taking one leg at a time and rotating it so that both feet come off the ground in quick succession.

The opposite arm should reach out towards where you just raised your foot to touch it as you bring it back down to meet the other foot between reps.

Takeaway

Core exercises are essential for a strong and toned body. To build a solid core, you need to shock your muscles and keep changing things up.

The aforementioned rather unconventional exercises can jazz up your core workout.

Poll : How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes