Top 6 Ab Exercises with Weights

Performing the right ab exercises is essential for building a strong, muscular core that's visible at higher body fat level.

Professional strongmen and powerlifters often have incredible ab definition and muscularity despite being closer to 25-30% body fat. That's due to the heavy load they use, which forces their abdominal muscles to grow at an exponential rate.

Meanwhile, people who follow a strict diet and regular exercise find it difficult to have abdominal definition at even 15% body fat. While genetic factors certainly play a role, avoiding weighted ab exercises is a major cause.

Most gym-goers treat ab training as an afterthought, adding in a few sets of crunches and leg raises at the end of their workout. They wonder why their abs are never visible even after dieting for months on end

To have a strong, ironclad core that can reveal definition in the 15-20% body fat range, you need to add weighted ab exercises to your repertoire.

Seated Russian Twist and Other Ab Exercises with Weights

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Seated Russian Twist

Instructions:

Sit on the floor in a comfortable position, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lean back till the upper body is at 45 degrees with the floor.

Although it can be tempting to round your shoulders forward, avoid that by keeping your back straight.

Hold a dumbbell/kettlebell/weight plate in your hands, and hold it out in front of you with bent arms. As you progress, you can slowly straighten your arms to increase the difficulty.

Brace your core, and raise your legs off the ground.

Rotate towards one side with your arms held still. You will feel a strong contraction in your abs. Hold for a second.

Repeat the motion on the other side, and return to the starting position to complete one rep.

Perform 3-5 sets of 8-20 reps.

2) Weighted Sit-up

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor with a weight plate held against your chest, and secure the weight using your arms.

You can hold your hands stretched in front of you or over your head as you advance.

Keep you back straight and knees bent throughout the movement.

As you reach the top of the movement, contract your abs, and hold it for for a second.

Lower your body slowly and under control.

Repeat for 8-12 reps, and increase the weights slowly.

3) Barbell Landmine Anti-Rotation

Instructions:

Start off with an empty bar to understand the movement.

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart.

Place the barbell in the landmine attachment, and grasp it between your interlaced fingers.

Brace your abs, and slowly move the barbell to one side without moving your hips.

Return to the starting position, and rotate the barbell towards the other side.

Get back to the starting position to complete one rep.

Perform three sets of 8-15 reps.

4) Weighted Hanging Leg Raise

Instructions:

Hang from a bar while holding a dumbbell between your feet.

Lift your legs up while bracing your core. Go up as high as you can.

Hold the contraction for a second. Repeat.

Perform three sets of 8-12 reps.

5) Barbell Rollout

Instructions:

Lie on the ground with your front facing the floor.

Grab the barbell with an overhand grip, with your arms held at shoulder width.

Start with your shoulders directly over the barbell. Roll the bar forward while bracing your core.

Extend as far as you can before returning to the starting position.

Focus on quality reps instead of quantity.

6) Kneeling Cable Crunch

Instructions:

Attach a rope to the cable machine. Get on your knees.

Bend down while letting the rope slighly pull on your arms and upper body. You will feel a light stretch on the abs when in proper position.

Perform a crunch-like movement by bracing your abs. Bring your forearms down to the knees. Your head should be pointing to the floor at the end of the crunch.

Return to the starting position. Repeat.

Perform three sets of 8-12 reps.

Takeaway

Weighted ab exercises are key to developing a strong, conditioned core and well-developed abs. Add the aforementioned ab exercises to your exercise routine for amazing results.

