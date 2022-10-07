5 Ways You Can Help Someone Having Mental Breakdown

If you think someone is experiencing a mental breakdown, you must take it extremely seriously. An individual may stop functioning normally as a result of a nervous breakdown, among other negative consequences. It's crucial to understand what a mental breakdown is, early warning symptoms, and how to support someone experiencing one.

A mental breakdown, also known as a mental breakdown, is a mental health crisis when an individual is no longer able to handle stress or pressure. The cause and severity of the crisis can vary from person to person.

There may have been a build-up of stress and a lack of healthy coping mechanisms to manage the stress. A nervous breakdown may last for a few hours or for a few weeks; the longer it lasts, the worse the effects can be on a person’s well-being.

How to Support Someone Having Mental Breakdown?

What would you do if a friend or family member was experiencing a mental breakdown? Are you aware of ways to assist them?

There are several ways to support a friend, relative, or coworker who is having a mental breakdown. Here's a look at five such ways:

1) Recognize and Reach Out

Reach out if you notice someone overwhelmed with emotion. You merely need to express your concern; you don't have to fix their issues or provide solutions.

Other individuals can decline your assistance or insist that they're doing fine. As they don't want to bother others, many people experiencing mental breakdowns avoid asking for help. However, offer your assistance if you notice that someone appears unwell or is unable to regulate their emotions.

2) Move to a Private Space

Move to a private space when the other person is experiencing a mental breakdown. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Being emotional in front of others can make us feel self-conscious. That may make managing heightened emotions more difficult.

Get them to a quiet area with some privacy if you notice someone crying in a crowded area. They can feel humiliated or embarrassed about losing control in front of people. Till they feel ready to leave again, do your best to maintain their privacy.

You might try placing your hand on your friend's lower arm even though not everyone likes being touched. If you are close to them, they might accept your arm around them. Sometimes they might desire to be held. It's crucial to start by asking them what they require right now - be it a hug, a glass of water, or simply some space.

3) Set Reasonable Expectations

Unrealistic expectations can be suffocating for you and the other person. (Image via Freepik/8Photo)

Avoid overextending yourself too far or providing unwaveringly generous support. You can accomplish that by making sure your loved one is aware of what you're expecting of them at such a time.

You can enquire if they intend to locate a therapist and when, for instance, if you anticipate that they could be in therapy (assuming they have access). Work together to decide when and how much more care they should receive if you anticipate them doing so if things don't get better.

4) Be Mindful of your Words

By being mindful of our words, we can help our friends and family. (Image via Freepik/rawpixel.com)

When you're making an effort to comfort someone, choose your words carefully. It's far too simple to say something that seems reassuring but is insensitive. Here are some expressions you should avoid using and why.

"It's all going to be fine; you'll see." These types of predictions are not only invalidating but can also be triggering for the other person.

"You'll soon get over this." While that may come from a place of concern, it reduces the significance of their experience. Even if you think the event is not significant, avoid using such sentences.

5) Validate their Concerns

Validation shows that you care. (Image via Freepik/Wirestock)

Validate what the other person is saying. People want to feel understood, particularly when they're dealing with challenging feelings or situations that could make them feel incredibly alone. You don't have to pretend to feel the same as your friend. Saying, "That sounds tough," while listening without passing judgment, can be helpful.

Validation communicates to the other person that their emotions make sense. Validating your friend or closed one demonstrates that their mental breakdown is not an overreaction or an underreaction regardless of the fact that you have never experienced that circumstance or felt that emotion as deeply. It's completely acceptable because that's how they feel, and you need to respect that.

Takeaway

It's difficult to witness someone you care for experiencing a mental breakdown. There are many things you can do to help them, but you shouldn't try to address their problems. Be sincere, considerate, and available to them when they need you. That will be enough for them till they seek professional help.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

