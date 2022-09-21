5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for Acid Reflux

Acid reflux or acidity is a common problem that occurs when the stomach produces excessive acid.

The first symptom of acid reflux you are likely to experience is a burning sensation in the oesophagus. Other symptoms include chest pain, heartburn, dry cough, sensation of lump in the throat, difficulty in swallowing, sore throat, etc. Not drinking enough water, not chewing food, poor eating habits, and smoking and drinking alcohol can also cause acid reflux.

While antacids and other over-the-counter medicines are prescribed for treatment, you can also get relief by practicing some specific yoga exercises. Yoga is one of the natural and safest cures for acidity. Regular yoga practice not only cures acid reflux but also helps strengthen and improve the functions of the digestive system.

Yoga Exercises for Acid Reflux

Check out these five amazing yoga poses that can offer you quick relief from acidity:

1) Wind-relieving Pose (Pavanmuktasana)

Regular practice of the wind relieving pose helps improve bowel movement, which is important for eliminating waste and toxins from the digestive system.

To do this yoga pose:

Lie on your back with both knees around the chest.

Wrap your arms around your knees, and hold on to opposite wrists, forearms or elbows.

Tuck your chin towards your chest with your head straight on the floor. Press your tailbone into the floor, and pull your knees into your chest.

Press your neck and shoulders to the floor, and try to keep your spine flat on the ground. Relax your hips, feet and legs.

Hold this position, and breathe into the belly while pressing it against your thighs.

2) Thunderbolt Pose (Vajrasana)

The vajrasana enhances blood flow to the intestine and abdomen and also assists in digesting food.

To do this yoga pose:

Kneel down on the floor, and sit back on your heels.

Keeping your head and spine straight, place your hands on your knees, and maintain this position for as long as you can.

Focus on breathing, and relax.

3) Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

The forward bend is an excellent pose for the abdominal organs. It helps improve the functioning of the organs and also cures digestive issues, such as gas, bloating, and constipation. It regulates the menstrual cycle and aids in fat loss too.

To do this pose:

Sit tall on the floor with both legs stretched in the front and hands by the sides.

Keeping your core muscles engaged and spine straight, extend your hands in the front, and try to touch your toes while bending from your waist.

Hold the position for as long as you can, and return to the starting position.

4) Reclining Butterfly Pose (Supta Bandhakonasana)

The reclining butterfly pose is a great yoga exercise to cure acidity and PCOS.

To do this pose:

Lie down on the floor with your feet straight. Bend your knees, and place the soles of your feet together.

Bring your heels closer to your pelvis, and tighten your abs.

Place your hands on your sides with your palms facing the floor. Hold the posture for a few minutes.

5) Half Lord of the Fishes Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

The half lord of the fishes pose is one of the most effective yoga poses to cure acid reflux and detox the body. It improves blood circulation, eliminates toxins, and improves digestion while reducing acidity and gas.

To do this pose:

Sit straight with your legs extended and spine tall. Position your hands on your sides.

Fold your right knee, and bring your right foot near your pelvis in a crossed leg position. Bend your left knee, and bring your left foot over your right knee.

Slowly twist your upper body, and move your right arm across your left knee. You may keep your left arm either behind or on your side.

Hold the position, and release.

Takeaway

While yoga is undoubtedly a great way to get relief from acid reflux, when combined with other lifestyle changes, you can see great results in combating digestive problems.

These change includes adding more raw vegetables and fruits to your diet, reducing the consumption of salty and spicy foods, avoiding sugary treats, limiting alcohol consumption, reducing caffeine intake, and increasing water intake and other healthy liquids, such as coconut water and buttermilk.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far