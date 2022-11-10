5 Yoga Poses and Exercises to Ease Sciatica Pain

Sciatica causes a sharp throbbing sensation of pain radiating down the leg from the lower back. It often happens in just one leg.

Sciatica is caused by irritation, inflammation, or compression of the sciatic nerve in the lower back. Beginning in the lower back, the sciatic nerve travels deep down the buttocks and thighs, as well as along the sides of the legs.

The most prevalent cause of sciatica is a herniated or slipped disk that puts pressure on the sciatic nerve. It can also be caused due to stiff, overused, or injured muscles.

Symptoms of Sciatica

Sciatica can be triggered while performing everyday activities like bending, running, driving a car or getting up suddenly after sitting for a long time. Sometimes it can be felt as a numbness or tingling.

While some people may experience a more moderate form of sciatica, it can become seriously painful for others. Common symptoms of sciatica include:

Pain in the lower back, buttocks, hamstrings or calves

Numbness or loss of feeling in your legs/ an electric burning or tingling feeling (paresthesia)

Weakness in the knees or ankles that hinder movement (although this is a symptom common to other ailments too)

Can Yoga Help Ease Sciatica Pain?

Research suggests that yoga can indeed help ease sciatica pain. Certain yoga poses have been found to be helpful in relieving the symptoms of sciatic pain. Yoga can help to reduce chronic lower back pain and improve mobility.

If a bulging disk is the cause of sciatica, a yoga practice that moves from mild poses to fundamental foundational asanas can straighten, stretch, and strengthen the lower back.

However, you must consult your doctor before trying to cure herniated disk through yoga, as severe conditions might require surgery.

In general, stretching the hamstrings is an effective way to ease sciatica pain. You should also try to stretch your piriformis muscle through yoga, as a tight piriformis is often sciatic pain.

Yoga Poses to Ease Sciatica Pain

Certain yoga poses can help to stretch certain areas, thus relieving sciatica pain. Five of them are as follows:

1) Knee to Chest Pose

Stretch your entire lower posterior chain with this easy-to-do exercise.

Instructions:

While lying on your back, bring both knees towards your chest.

Pull your ankles and knees together while wrapping your hands around the backs of your thighs or shins.

If your hands are within reach, interlace your fingers, or grasp opposing elbows.

To intensify the stretch, raise the head, and tuck the chin into the chest.

Hold from 30 seconds to a minute.

2) Downward Facing Dog

This is a great pose to stretch the hamstrings and correct imbalance in the body.

Instructions:

Beginning on your hands and knees, press into your hands, and elevate your hips upwards.

Bring your ears in line with your upper arms or your chin all the way into your chest by lowering your head.

Bend your knees to slightly tilt your pelvis forward.

Move your body intuitively through any variations that feel suitable.

Hold from 30 seconds to a minute.

3) Cobra Pose

This pose is especially great for lower back pain. It stretches the lower back, abs, and glutes.

Instructions:

Place your hands beneath your shoulders while on your stomach.

Compress your elbows against your body.

Lift your head, chest, and shoulders with an inhale.

Maintain a modest elbow bend and an open chest position.

Engage your lower back, thighs, and abdominals.

Hold for a maximum of 30 seconds.

Relax from the stance, and repeat 1-3 times.

4) Locust Pose

This pose stabilises the core and lower back as well as the glutes and thighs.

Instructions:

Lying on your stomach, interlace your fingers at the base of your spine.

Raise your chest, head, and arms as high as you can as slowly as possible.

Raise and extend your arms away from your body.

To get deeper, elevate one leg at a time or both legs simultaneously.

Engage your buttocks, lower back, and abdominal muscles.

Hold for a maximum of 30 seconds.

Return to the starting position by releasing the pose.

Rest and relax your body while softly swaying your hips from side to side for a few breaths.

Repeat 1-2 times.

5) Balasana

This pose is an excellent way to end your session. It relaxes the back muscles and promotes flexibility in the hips.

Instructions:

Beginning on your hands and knees, bring the knees together, and sit back on your feet such that your hips are resting on your heels.

Extend your arms in front of you, or let them rest at your sides.

Allow your torso to completely relax as you sink into your thighs.

Your forehead should be touching the floor or yoga mat.

Hold this position for up to five minutes.

Takeaway

Sciatica pain is a common occurrence. If you feel you may be suffering from sciatica, the first thing to do is consult a doctor who can advise you on the severity of your condition.

Yoga is a good option to relieve back pain and sciatica. The aforementioned yoga poses have generally been seen to help with sciatica, but you should consult your doctor before embarking on any course of treatment.

