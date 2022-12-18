5 Yoga Poses to Make Your Hair Thick and Healthy

Yoga is a great way to keep your hair healthy and strong. There are certain poses that help strengthen the muscles in your scalp, which can lead to thicker, fuller hair.

Yoga also increases blood flow to the head by working the lymphatic system and helping you sweat out toxins through sweat glands in the scalp.

Best Yoga Poses for Thick and Healthy Hair

If you're looking for ways to improve the health of your hair and scalp, try the following five yoga poses:

#1 Cat-Cow Pose

The Cat-Cow pose is a great way to open the spine, and stretch and strengthen the neck, shoulders, and back muscles. These are all important parts of the body that help keep hair growth thriving, so this pose is a must-do for anyone who wants their hair to grow long and strong.

To do the pose:

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position (this means on the top of your feet and palms flat on the floor).

Pull your navel toward the spine, and lift up through the crown of your head as you press down into all four corners of each hand by spreading them apart from each other slightly.

Beathe out, and round your back at the top.

Hold for a few seconds, and take a break.

#2 Forward Bend

It's a great way to stretch the spine and hamstrings, which can help relieve stress and make you feel more relaxed. Forward bends also strengthen the back muscles, which are important for good posture.

If you have a stressful job or lots of responsibilities, doing forward bends regularly can help you sleep better at night, as it releases tension that builds up during the day.

In a forward bend, you use your arms to pull yourself forward till the torso is parallel to the thighs. This pose is great if you want to stretch out the back muscles and hamstrings — the muscle at the back of the legs.

#3 Child's Pose

If you’re looking to get thicker hair, the child's pose is one of the best yoga poses for you. It's also an excellent stretch for the back and hips and can help release tension from the neck.

How to do it:

From a seated position on the floor, bend your knees, and bring your chest in till the torso is parallel to the floor.

The arms should be extended behind you, with the palms facing down on either side of the body.

Slowly lean forward till the head rests between your thighs (or as far as is comfortable).

Hold this pose for 3-5 minutes before releasing into a seated position again.

#4 Downward Facing Dog

Also called the adho mukha svanasana, it's the most popular yoga pose. The benefits of this posture include strengthening the arms, legs, shoulders, and spine. It improves flexibility in the wrists and ankles. It also opens the chest cavity, helping regulate respiration.

How to do it:

Place your hands on the floor under your shoulders with fingers spread out wide apart and toes touching the floor behind you at about 2 feet distance from each other.

Keep a straight line from head to heels.

Inhale. On exhalation, lift your hips up towards the ceiling till they're parallel to the ground while keeping heels on the floor.

Hold for ten breaths before lowering yourself back down slowly again one vertebra at a time till you get back into the starting position again.

#5 Headstand Pose

The headstand pose is the best yoga pose for hair growth. It helps improve blood circulation and stimulate the scalp, making it a great way to relieve stress and tension in the head and neck.

Benefits of the pose for hair growth includes alleviating stress on the head, strengthening the muscles in the upper body, and improving digestion, which can help with hair loss due to digestive disorders like SIBO

How to do the pose:

Start by kneeling on all fours with your fingers spread wide and palms flat on the floor beneath you.

The knees should be directly below your hips. The shoulders should be relaxed down towards the mat, and the spine should long with no curve at all (it's fine if it feels awkward).

Extend your legs upwards toward the ceiling at a 45-degree angle as if reaching toward the sun above.

Hold for five breaths or more, if you're comfortable.

Takeaway

As we’ve seen, yoga is a great way to get your hair healthy and strong. If you’re looking for some poses that can help with thin or breakage-prone hair, the aforementioned poses can be an excellent start.

They focus on lengthening the muscles in the scalp and neck area so that they get stronger and help them hold onto those lovely strands of hair.

Poll : How often do you do yoga? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes