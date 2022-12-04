5 Yoga Poses to Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer

Invasive breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, occurring in about one in eight. It's well known that exercise, in general, can reduce the incidence of certain types of cancer, including breast cancer.

Research, though, suggests that exercise also lowers the level of certain hormones like insulin and estrogen that are associated with the development of breast cancer. Hence, any form of exercise is essential to maintain good health and keep chronic diseases like cancer away.

Yoga is a great way to stretch and strengthen the chest. Science suggests that improving blood circulation and regularly stretching muscles to relieve tension and eating healthy are very important to keep diseases at bay. Although we cannot say for sure that these poses can definitely prevent breast cancer, performing them regularly could reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Yoga Poses to Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

Check out the following five yoga poses that when performed regularly can help to reduce risk of breast cancer:

1) Uttanasana

This position, also known as the standing forward bend, stretches the hamstrings, hips, and calves, which releases tension in the muscles of the neck, spine, and back.

The yoga asana can gently stretch your torso and posterior, and increase blood circulation to the entire upper body. It may be helpful in reducing the risk of breast cancer.

Instructions:

Stand straight up with your feet hip-distance apart.

After exhaling, slowly hinge forward at the hips while bending the knees to the maximum extent possible.

Reach down, and place the palms or fingertips of your hands on the ground or on some blocks.

Turn your neck, and head toward the ground.

Hold your breath for 4-8 breaths.

Increase the knee bend while maintaining a long back, and exhale as you stand back up to release the pose.

2) Seated Side Bend

It stretches the intercostal muscles in addition to working and lengthening the abdominal muscles and increasing the flexibility of the spine.

That helps improve posture, relieves tension in the neck and shoulders, and broadens the range of motion in the ribs. It also gently stretches the chest, which can help reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Instructions:

Cross your legs, and sit in the middle of the mat.

Approximately 6 inches away from your body, in line with your left hip, place your left palm flat on the ground.

Lift your right hand up towards the sky, next to your head.

Feel your spine lengthen and lungs expand as you take a deep breath.

With your left hand supporting you and your right arm and hand arching over, gently stretch your spine to the left as you exhale.

You can extend your left hand further if your spine is flexible in this lateral bend, perhaps till your entire forearm is flat on the ground supporting your stretch.

Keep your chest open while taking three or more deep breaths.

Return gently to your seat, and switch sides. Perform the stretch at least three times on each side.

3) Prasarita Padottanasana

As it stretches the inner groins and backs of the legs, this wide-legged standing forward bend is a good warm-up for other wide-stance standing poses.

It helps improve blood circulation, relaxes the mind, reduces fatigue, and tones the abdominal organs. This pose can open up the chest and improve blood circulation there and also reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Instructions:

Place your hands on your hips, and keep your legs 3-4 feet apart in a parallel position.

Stretching your spine and legs to the fullest extent possible, slowly fold over your legs while taking a deep breath in.

Placing your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor can help you stretch your torso forward.

As you crouch down even more, lower your head to the ground.

4) Fish Pose

This position opens up the chest, ribs, lungs, and upper back, as it's a heart opener. It can lower the risk of breast cancer and stimulate lymphatic drainage in the pecs and breasts.

Instructions:

Loe flat on your back. Keep your hands relaxed on the sides as you stand with your feet together.

With your palms down, tuck your hands beneath your hips and elbows up against each other.

As you take a breath, raise your head and chest.

Lower the head backwards till it touches the floor while keeping the chest raised.

Press the elbows firmly into the ground, with your head just barely off the floor, putting the weight there rather than on the head.

From the area between your shoulder blades, raise your chest. The legs and thighs should be pressed to the ground.

Hold the position as long as it's comfortable for you while inhaling and exhaling slowly and deeply. Relax every time you exhale.

Your head should now be raised, with your chest touching the floor. Reposition your hands so that they are on the sides. Relax.

5) Viparita Karani

Also called the 'legs up the wall' pose, it can help relieve strain on the neck and spine. It lets the blood flow better to the head and torso, promoting circulation and relaxation. It can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Instructions:

Place yourself against a wall. Lying on one side, bring your knees to your chest.

Roll onto your back after exhaling, with your legs up the wall..

Allow your shoulders and back to sink into the floor while maintaining straight, firm legs.

Extending the arms out to the sides with your palms up, lift the head and neck away from the shoulders.

Spend 5-10 minutes in the pose, relaxing into it and focusing on your breathing.

Keep your knees bent, and roll to the right side to release the pose.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned exercises regularly, along with following a healthy diet to reduce chances of breast cancer.

You should also vary your fitness routine by including exercises like walking, swimming, and light jogging. For more yoga poses, check out these yoga exercises for shoulders and chest.

Poll : 0 votes