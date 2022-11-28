6 at-Home Exercises That Will Give You Ripped Obliques and Abs

Looking for exercises to get ripped obliques and abs at home? There are plenty of exercises you can easily include in your home workout to achieve that goal.

Training the our obliques and abs not only makes the entire midsection strong but also helps improve posture, makes the spine healthy, promotes stability and balance, and assists you in undertaking everyday chores with ease. Obliques training, in particular, can improve your movements and help reduce side fat (love handles) too.

Exercises to get ripped obliques and abs at home

Incorporate the following six exercises into your home workout routine to get a toned and sculpted midsection:

1) Tuck and crunch

To do this obliques and abs exercise, lie down on your back, with your legs lifted and hands over your head. Keep your knees bent at 90 degrees. Lift your torso, and move your knees towards your chest while keeping your fingers around your head to initiate the move smoothly.

As you lift your torso, make sure you don’t jerk up. Lower your leg and torso back down to the starting position, and immediately go for the next rep. Do not allow your feet to touch the ground between reps.

2) Side plank with leg raise

To do this obliques and abs exercise, lie down straight on your right side and stack both feet, hips, shoulders, and knees over each other. Ensure that your body is in a straight line. Lft yourself to your right elbow, and engage your hip flexor and oblique to maintain this position.

Move your left arm straight up towards the ceiling, and lift your left leg a few inches off the floor while keeping your foot facing forward. Hold the position for a few seconds while keeping your abs tight and lengthening your body. Switch sides, and repeat the exercise on the opposite side. Complete two sets.

3) Single-leg toe touch

To do this obliques and abs exercise, lie down on a flat surface with your legs against the floor and arms extended straight above your head. Lift your right leg up, with your knee slightly bent and foot over your hip.

Tuck your chin in, and reach your right arm towards your left foot by engaging the core. Return to the starting position while keeping your hand and foot off the floor. Repeat the desired number of reps on one side, and switch sides to continue. Aim to do at least 15 reps on each side.

4) Sit-ups to twist

To do this exercise, lie on your back, with your feet on the floor and knees bent. Position your hands behind your head; tighten your abs, and perform a full sit-up by bringing your torso up.

Once you reach the top of the sit-up, bring your left elbow to your right knee, and slowly twist your body towards your right. Lower back down to the starting position, and perform the next rep by bringing your opposite elbow to the opposite leg.

5) Spiderman crunch

To do this exercise, take a push-up position, with your palms on the floor and legs extended straight behind you.

Ensure that your body is in a straight line from the heels to the shoulders by tightening the abs. Lift your left leg a few inches off the floor, and bring your left knee towards your opposite elbow. Return your leg to the push-up position, and perform the next rep.

6) Bird dog crunch

To do this exercise, get on your knees and hands on the floor. Keep your knees beneath your hips and hands beneath the shoulders. Keep a flat back throughout the exercise. Engage your abs, and move your left arm straight to the front while bringing your right leg straight back.

Keep both extended legs and hands parallel to the floor, and hold the position. Bring them back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise for a few more reps. Switch sides after a few reps.

Takeaway

Whether you're a beginner or a pro exerciser, incorporating the aforementioned obliques and abs exercises into your home workout routine can give you a well-defined midsection.

Just be careful with the movements, and make sure to complete a full range of motion to make the most out of the exercises. If you're new to workouts, focus on the right form initially, and start with fewer reps to get your basics clear.

