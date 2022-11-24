6 Basic Vinyasa Yoga Poses for Muscle Toning

A Vinyasa yoga sequence can be an excellent way to tone and strengthen your muscles. While there is a common misconception that yoga involves only stretching exercise and will not aid in muscle toning, there are certain yoga poses you can do to target specific muscle groups.

Vinyasa yoga sequences offer a means to increase flexibility. Although synchronizing every dynamic movement with breathing isn't for everyone, those who are tired of the traditional method may find this approach to be excellent for calming not only your mind through breath synchronization but also for building muscle over a longer period of time.

Vinyasa Yoga Poses for Muscle Toning

Check out the following Vinyasa yoga poses you can perform to tone your muscles. Five of them are basic yoga poses, while the boat pose is an intermediate-advanced level yoga pose.

1) Tree Pose

Vrikshasana, or the Tree Pose, works the core, glutes, thighs, legs, back, arms, and shoulders. If you practice this Vinyasa yoga pose on a regular basis, you will not only tone your muscles, but also improve your balance and posture.

Instructions:

Come to Mountain Pose (Tadasana) with your hands in Anjali mudra at the center of your chest.

Start shifting your weight to your right foot while simultaneously lifting your left foot off the ground.

Maintain a straight right leg, but do not lock the knee.

Bend your left knee, and place the sole of your left foot atop the inner right thigh by bending your left knee.

Equally press your foot into your thigh and your thigh back into your foot.

Take five to ten breaths, then place your left foot on the ground and repeat on the opposite side.

2) Warrior II Pose

Inner thighs and underarm flab can be a point of concern for you. While it is extremely difficult to get rid of those jiggly arms, the warrior pose can help you tone these areas. Doing this Vinyasa pose on a regular basis can also help you tone your buttocks.

Instructions:

Step your right foot to the inside of your right hand from downward dog pose.

Bring your right thigh parallel to the floor by bending your right knee directly over your ankle.

Turn on the left foot's ball to bring the left heel to the mat.

Your left foot's sole should be firmly planted at a 90-degree angle.

Extend your arms in a T-shape as you rotate your torso to the left, bringing your hips parallel to the left side of your mat.The rotation of both thighs is outward.

Engage your triceps to stabilize your arms, your quadriceps to stabilize your legs, and your abdominals to stabilize your torso.

After five to ten breaths, bring your hands down to either side of your right foot, then return to downward dog.

Hold this position for a few breaths or perform a vinyasa before repeating the pose with the left foot in front.

3) Boat Pose

This Vinyasa yoga pose will tone and strengthen your entire body. This exercise targets the abdominal, hamstring, lower back, glute, and calf muscles. Perform this routinely, and you will gain muscle mass everywhere. The longer you maintain this position, the greater the benefits.

Instructions:

Start in a seated position with bent knees and flat feet on the floor.

Raise your feet off of the ground, and maintain bent knees at first.

Bring your shins perpendicular to the ground. This position is half boat pose.

The torso will naturally fall back, but the spine should not round.

If you can straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle without compromising the integrity of your upper body, try to do so.

Your torso should be as upright as possible so that it forms a V with your legs.

Roll your shoulders back and extend your arms parallel to the ground with your palms facing up.

Stay for a minimum of five breaths. On the exhale, release your legs. Then, breathe in and sit up.

4) Cobra Pose

This Vinyasa yoga pose improves spinal mobility, strengthens spinal support muscles, and can alleviate back pain. It allows the chest and front of the body to expand. This can be especially beneficial if you spend the majority of your day sitting. The key to this pose is to engage your core muscles while lifting up - this will greatly help in toning.

Instructions:

Place your palms on the ground in a flat position directly beneath your shoulders. Straighten your elbows and tuck them into your sides.

Pause for a moment, keeping your neck neutral and looking directly down at your mat.

To lift the chest off the floor, inhale.

Roll your shoulders back and maintain a low rib position. Keep your elbows close to your sides at all times.

Retain a neutral neck position, and keep your attention on the ground.

To get back to the ground, exhale.

5) Downward Facing Dog Pose

This is a great muscle toning Vinyasa yoga pose that strengthens almost your entire body. It strengthens the arms and legs while stretching the hamstrings and calves. Additionally, the pose helps strengthen the external oblique abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

Come to your hands and knees with your wrists beneath your shoulders and your knees below your hips.

To lift your hips and straighten your legs, curl your toes under and push back through your hands.

Engage your quadriceps vigorously to relieve your arms of the weight of your body.

This action significantly contributes to making this a resting position.

Turn your thighs inward, maintain a high tail, and sink your heels toward the ground.

Exhale, flex your knees to release tension, and return to your hands and knees.

6) Chair Pose

This Vinyasa yoga pose engages the buttocks, hips, and thigh muscles. In addition, it engages your core to stabilize you in the pose and enhances your balance.

Instructions:

Stand upright and flex your knees until your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor.

Your feet should be parallel, and if they are touching, maintain a knee-to-knee position.

If your feet are slightly apart, that's fine, but make sure your knees are also slightly apart.

Touch the floor with your fingertips to ensure that you are getting as low as possible.

Maintain a knee bend and a low butt as you raise your arms.

Hold between 5 and 10 breaths.

To release, inhale and extend your legs while lifting your upper body with your arms.

Exhale and return to Mountain Pose.

Takeaway

Performing the above Vinyasa yoga poses can definitely help you get tone your muscles. However, keep in mind that you will need to consume a protein-rich healthy diet if you wish to see sustainable results.

