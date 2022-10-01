6 Best Abs Exercises for Men Who Hate Crunches

Crunches are one of the most common and popular abs exercises people swear by in their workout routine. However, if you want to build sculpted abs, doing half-hearted crunches is not going to cut it for you.

Building sculpted abs requires you to target all the muscles in the core region. That will not only help you build a better physical aesthetic but also help in building the core strength, which boosts functional fitness and promotes better posture.

Best Crunch Alternatives for Men

We have created a list of the six best abs exercises men who avoid crunches can include in their workout routine:

1) Barbell Rollout

It can help build sculpted abs and tone the body.

How to do it?

Start off in a kneeling position on the ground with a barbell positioned in front of your body in an overhand grip and wider than shoulder distance.

With your shoulders stacked just above the barbell, roll it to the front with your arms extended.

Bring the weight back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Bear Crawl

It targets multiple muscle groups across the body, including the core, back, arms, and legs. This exercise also help in burning calories and torch fat.

How to do it?

Start off in a tabletop position with your shoulders over your palms and hips above your knees.

Elevate your knees a couple of inches off the ground while keeping your back completely straight and abdominals tightened.

Walk in the front with your left hand and right foot. Do the above steps with the alternate hand and leg.

Repeat.

3) Weighted Russian Twist

It helps with greater definition of abdominal muscles and build core strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a seated position while grasping either a dumbbell or medicine ball in both hands extended.

Raise your legs off the ground with slightly bent knees, and lean your upper body slightly to the back.

Slowly and with control, rotate your body to the right side along with the weight.

Repeat the same for the other side.

4) Bird Dog

It helps in enhancing body posture along with building greater stability. It also helps improve back health.

How to do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the ground with your back straight and core engaged.

With your gaze to the ground, extend your left hand to the front while straightening your right leg to the back.

Change sides, and repeat.

5) Dumbbell Side Bend

It primarily targets the obliques.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with your feet at shoulder distance and back erect.

Grab a dumbbell with your left hand. and position it on the respective side with the arm completely extended.

Position your right hand at the back of your head with your elbow bent at the side.

Bend your body to the left side till it's comfortable. Hold before releasing.

Swap sides, and repeat.

6) Jack Knife

Jack knife is a decent abs exercise that helps get rid of belly fat and strengthens the arms and leg muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the lying position on the floor with your hands extended over your head and legs stretched in front of you.

Keep your hands and legs a couple of inches hovering above the ground.

Simultaneously bring both your legs and arms together over your midriff before bringing your body back to the starting position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises target all the muscles in the core region and enable you to get sculpted abs.

Some of the benefits these abs exercises provide are better core strength, enhancing posture, building better flexibility, improving stability, and enhancing the functional movements of everyday life.

Considering the benefits, men should include these exercises in their abs workout.

