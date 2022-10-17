6 Best Crossfit Alternative Exercises For Fat Loss

CrossFit alternative routines are important to know, especially since not everyone can focus on CrossFit all the time. It requires severe physical exertion, and it’s not possible to always focus on a single type of workout.

While adding exercise variations is important, it’s also useful to add variations to the overall workout style to ensure you never have to feel unmotivated towards working out because of a monotonous routine.

6 CrossFit alternative routines you can try

The following are six alternatives that you should try if you’ve become too used to CrossFit exercises.

1) Resistance training

Resistance training is an extremely common workout routine that you must try at least once in a while. These routines include weight training, bodyweight training, compound & isolation exercises, and simple movements for each muscle group. Keeping this in mind, this is a CrossFit alternative that you must begin with to develop a strong foundation for complex CrossFit exercises.

2) HIIT workouts

HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training. It focuses on increasing your heart rate, letting it become slightly steady, and raising it again.

Therefore, you focus on one exercise for 30 seconds with 100% effort followed by 15 to 20 seconds of the same exercise with 20% effort.

Short bursts of energy help with raising your metabolism and enabling your body to burn calories even after you’ve completed the session.

3) Martial arts

Martial arts is quite similar to CrossFit in terms of energy expenditure, complexity of exercises, and muscle endurance.

Therefore, if you’re into CrossFit and searching for a CrossFit alternative of similar intensity, you should try to include a day or two of martial arts in your overall routine.

4) Powerlifting

Powerlifting is focused on strength training, and is similar to Olympic lifting. It’s primarily used by athletes who want to focus on strength-training competitions and has a much higher focus on explosiveness and heaviness.

So if you're looking for a CrossFit substitute that demands more energy and strength than CrossFit, powerlifting is it.

5) Tabata

This is not only a CrossFit alternative but also a HIIT alternative. While Tabata works on similar principles to HIIT, it uses both aerobic and anaerobic exercises to burn calories and focus on stressing the muscles.

You can do tabata anywhere you want, considering the anaerobic exercises can also be bodyweight exercises! This isn’t just a great CrossFit alternative, it's also a great way to include circuit training into your workout routine.

6) Orange theory

This is a concept for classes that are held by fitness instructors where they focus on improving strength and endurance. Usually, these focus on burning calories and become stronger during the process.

Finally, these workout sessions include equipment such as TRX suspensions, dumbbells, and some even use cardio machines.

Bottom line

CrossFit alternative routines can help you achieve your goals in the same way that CrossFit does. However, it also depends on your diet. If you were trying to lose weight using CrossFit, you had to be in a calorie deficit.

Now, if you want to lose weight when you switch to resistance training, you still need to be in a calorie deficit.

You must realize that, regardless of how much effort you put in at the gym, changing your diet is the most important factor in changing the way your body looks.

