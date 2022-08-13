6 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Chest Muscles

Your chest plays an important role in the strengthening and functioning of your entire upper half, giving your physique a more shredded look. This is why you need to train your chest muscles properly with appropriate exercises.

People often emphasize the barbell workout to work on their chest muscles and overall upper body. However, barbell workouts are not enough to build a massive upper body. Including dumbbell exercises in your workout routine will pave the way for a bigger chest, defined pecs, and will not injure you as much.

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Chest Muscles

1. Dumbbell Chest Flys

The movement of the dumbbell chest fly effectively targets your pectoral muscles alongside the biceps and shoulders. This will boost muscle growth in your chest and strengthen your body.

Here is how to do it:

Start off by lying with an upright back on the flat bench while clutching the dumbbells with both your hands over your chest with slightly bent elbows and both palms angled towards each other.

With your arms almost straight, bring the dumbbells towards your sides and your palms facing above the ceiling.

Now reverse back to the initial position.

Repeat.

2. Dumbbell Bench Press

This is one of the most basic yet effective exercises for the chest muscles as it will simultaneously strengthen and stabilize the shoulders and chest. This exercise will boost muscle gain in your chest and shoulders.

Here is how to do it:

Start by lying with an upright back on the flat bench while clutching the dumbbells on the outward side of the shoulders.

Straight from the chest, drive the dumbbells towards the ceiling by straightening your arms.

Hold on to the upward position for a second before lowering the dumbbells back towards the outward edge of your shoulders.

Repeat.

3. Crush Grip Bench Press

The Crush Grip Bench Press will certainly get your chest muscles working in no time with its movements. This exercise provides for muscle activation and the contraction of your upper body in no time.

Here is how to do it:

Lie flat on the bench, press with your face up and hold the dumbbells right over your chest.

Keep the dumbbells together in a neutral grip with both your palms angled towards one another.

With a slight bend of the elbows, position the arms at shoulder level.

Press both the dumbbells hard against one another while squeezing your chest.

Descend the dumbbells lower by approximately one inch while maintaining a hard grip.

Get back to the center position before repeating.

4. Dumbbell Pull-Overs

Dumbbell Pull-Overs are extremely efficient exercises as they promote muscle growth while simultaneously working on the chest, lats, arms, and back. This exercise also helps in enhancing your posture and improving your core strength.

Here is how to do it:

Lie flat on the bench and face up while holding a single dumbbell with both your hands.

Raise the weight over your head with slightly bent elbows and feet pressed onto the floor.

Lower the dumbbell behind and over your head and hold it for a breath.

Bring the weight back to the center position before repeating.

5. Incline Dumbbell Press

This exercise targets your chest muscles from different angles while placing greater emphasis on the upper chest and the shoulders. An incline dumbbell press helps shred the upper body more and effectively tones the muscles.

Here is how to do it:

Adjust the bench machine to a forty-five degree incline angle and lie down with your face up.

Clutch the dumbbells with both your hands while keeping them at the outside edges of the shoulders.

Raise the dumbbells straight above your chest while extending your arms.

Bring the dumbbells back to the shoulder edge before driving them back upwards.

Repeat.

6. Deep Push-Ups

The Deep Push-Up will certainly take your upper body workout routine to another level by maximizing the tension in your chest muscles, thereby allowing for a greater range of motion.

Here is how to do it:

Assume the standard push-up position while holding a pair of dumbbells in both hands.

Complete one repetition of the push-up before rowing the dumbbell of any one side upwards and towards your chest.

Lower the weight back to the center position.

Repeat.

The aforementioned dumbbell exercises will help build your chest muscles in no time, and should definitely be added to your upper body routine.

