6 Best Exercises for Flat Stomach

A flat stomach is one of the most sought-after fitness goals for both men and women. That's not surprising, as the stomach is one of the body parts where fat tends to accumulate easily.

We have carefully created a list of a few amazing exercises that can help you get a flat stomach if you do them regularly.

Efficient Exercises for Flat Stomach

The following exercises for a flat stomach can help in torching fat and blasting calories. They can help reduce overall fat percentage, enabling you to get a flat stomach. They cab also help in building a strong core and maximizing the toning of the belly region.

On that note, here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Plank Reach

It's one of the standard plank modifications and provides several benefits, including boosting core stability, enhancing posture, toning the abs and arms, getting a flat stomach.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in the standard high plank position, with your legs stretched at the back, back straight, core engaged, and palms underneath the shoulders. While keeping yourself stable, raise one arm off the ground, and move it in front of you before returning to the starting position. Change sides, and repeat.

2) Supine Leg Circle

It can help maintain constant tension in the lower body, enabling you to get a flat stomach by burning calories and maximizing toning of the legs and core.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by lying on the ground with your back flat and arms on the sides. Keep both legs together and straight in front. Raise your legs off the ground with your abdominal muscles. In slow, controlled movements, create circles with your legs while making sure that the lower back remains pressed onto the ground.

3) Side Plank

It's also one of the many variations of planks that can boost balance and strength besides helping you get a flat stomach.

How should you do this exercise?

Assume the side plank position by lying on one side, with both feet stacked together and the forearm of that side on the ground. Raise yourself off the ground while supporting your bodyweight on the forearms, elbows and toes.

Keep your core muscles tightened and back straight. Hold for a few minutes before repeating on the other side.

4) Weighted Sit-up

It's one of the most efficient exercises that can help you get a flat stomach and toned abs while boosting the health of the back.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by assuming a lying position on the ground, with your feet flat and knees bent. Hold either a kettlebell or dumbbell with slightly bent elbows, and position it in front of your chest. Curl up your upper torso towards the knees to perform one rep. Lower yourself back to the floor, and repeat.

5) Lateral Pull

The added weight in lateral pull can increase the challenge and resistance of the exercise. Besides helping you get a flat stomach, it also targets the upper arms and shoulders.

How should you do this exercise?

Start off in the standard high plank position, with your toes and palms in a straight line. Position the kettlebell in front of you with both palms pressed onto the ground.

With your core engaged and hips stable, raise one arm off the ground to grasp the weight and bring it towards the other arm. Return the arm back to its starting position before changing sides and repeating.

6) Spider Man Exercise

It's among the underrated exercises you can include in your workout routine for a flat stomach, toned abs, and increased strength.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by assuming the forearm plank position on the ground, with your forearms apart at shoulder distance and in front of you. Keep yourself straight, with your feet apart. Move your left knee outward towards your left shoulder before bringing it back to its starting position. Repeat the same on the right side.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the most efficient ones to help you get a toned stomach.

These exercises can help you burn a lot of calories and reduce fat. Other benefits apart from a flat stomach are a stronger core, greater stability, and improved posture.

