6 Best Exercises to Get Rid of Armpit Fat

Armpit fat is seemingly impossible to get rid of, but losing fat around the armpits doesn’t have to be difficult.

You can reduce fat with a few exercises, and tone the muscles at the same time. Many people believe fat around the armpits can be reduced only by specific weight-lifting exercises, but that's not true. Working out the arms and shoulders can help get rid of that extra fat once and for all.

Exercises to Help Burn Armpit Fat

Here are six exercises to help tone and tighten the muscles in the arms:

1) Push-up

Push-ups are one of the best bodyweight exercises to tone the arms. (Image via Pexels/Keiji Yoshiki)

Push-ups are the first exercise to get rid of armpit fat. It targets all the primary muscle groups, including the arms, abs, hips, shoulders, chest, back, and legs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie facedown on the floor, and assume a push-up position.

Lower your chest, keeping your back straight and bending your elbows.

Lift yourself up, balancing on your palms and toes.

Repeat this movement several times, bending your knees to touch the ground and straightening them again each time you return to an upright position.

2) Jumping Jack

If you do jumping jacks regularly, you can lose weight in all areas of the body where it's difficult to shed pounds - including the armpits, legs, belly and hips.

How to do it?

Begin in a standing position, with your feet together, knees slightly bent, and hands resting on your thighs.

Spread your arms and legs out to the side.

Bring your arms above your head and legs wider than shoulder-width apart.

Return to the starting position by closing your arms and legs back to their original position.

3) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are one of the best exercises to get rid of armpit fat. This exercise is a great way to get in shape by using core and cardio strength at the same time. It can be considered a full body workout.

Mountain climbing is a great way to work on your armpit fat. (Image via Pexels/Li Sun)

How to do it?

While in a plank position, align your body to distribute weight evenly between your hands and toes.

Check your form — hands should be shoulder-width apart, back flat, abs engaged, and head in alignment.

Pull one knee into your chest as far as possible; switch legs, and pull the other knee into your chest.

Run your knees in and out as far and as fast as you can.

When you change legs, alternate between inhaling and exhaling.

4) Circling Arm

This upper body warmup is a quick and easy way to get your blood moving and muscles ready for a workout.

You can do it almost anywhere, whether you’re in a hotel room or at home. Half circles work well on the area around your armpit, while full circles target the back, shoulders, and chest.

Here's how you do it:

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, and extend your arms straight out in front of you.

Rotate your hands in circles on both sides in a clockwise direction, making sure to also rotate them in the opposite direction.

Repeat 20 times on each side.

5) Superman

This exercise will get rid of armpit fat and build lean muscle mass. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

To get rid of armpit fat, try the Superman exercise, which targets the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and abs.

It works great with core exercises usually found at the starting point of most fitness programmes ― but it can also complement any other workout as well.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie facedown on the floor, and extend your arms in front of you.

Lift your arms and legs off the floor a few inches till you feel your lower back muscles contract.

Contract your glutes, core, and shoulder blades simultaneously.

Picture yourself as Superman flying through the air while staying focused on breathing during the entire exercise.

6) Plank to Side Plank Rotation

There’s something a plank can do, and that's help get rid of armpit fat. It's one of the best endurance exercises to reduce arm fat.

It's easy to get bored with your regular routine, but this workout provides a number of variations, so you're unlikely to hit a plateau.

How to do it?

Get down into the plank position, keeping your back straight and head aligned with your spine.

Lift your left hand towards the ceiling, and twist your core.

Let your right palm rest on the floor as you engage your abdominal muscles.

Hold the position for 15-20 seconds, and switch sides.

Takeaway

Following an exercise routine requires a reasonable level of commitment and discipline. You need to do the exercises regularly; watch what you eat, and lose weight by improving your diet and getting more active.

If you are overweight, try to reduce your overall body fat — including armpit fat —to have a balanced approach to weight loss.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav